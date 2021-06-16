RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour to Perform at the Fisher Theatre in October

Broadway In Detroit has announced that Broadway shows will return to the Fisher Theatre October 19 with the RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour with performances through Sunday, October 24.

"In October it will be 60 years since the Fisher Theatre reopened as a legitimate Broadway Theatre," states Broadway In Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein. "And now, 842,400 minutes since our last performance, we're ready to begin a new era of Broadway performances with one of Detroit's favorite shows, RENT. Ring the bells, flash the lights, our intermission is coming to an end."

Tickets ($39 and up) for RENT will go on sale at 10 A.M. Friday, June 25 online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. Group discounts for groups of 10 or more are available now at broadwayindetroit.com/groupsales.

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever.

The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.

Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the 20th anniversary tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography), Angela Wendt (Costume Design), and Tim Weil (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), MiRi Park (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. Casting for the tour is by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

The RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour is produced by Work Light Productions whose other touring productions include the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Bandstand, and the upcoming tour of the TONY award winning musical Ain't Too Proud.

Prior to performances, ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway In Detroit Health & Safety Guide detailing what guests can expect when arriving at the theatre as well as Broadway In Detroit's cleaning, air filtration, and safety protocols.

RENT joins four additional shows as season extras in Broadway In Detroit's 2021-22 Season. Tickets for these events will go on sale at a future date.

Jersey Boys

December 14-19, 2021 at Music Hall

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

January 4-9, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre

Disney's The Lion King

January 27 - February 20, 2022 at the Detroit Opera House

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

March 8-20, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre

Broadway In Detroit Season Subscribers will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets to these season extra performances. Subscriptions for the 2021-22 season start at $319 for a ticket to the six shows in the Broadway In Detroit Series: Pretty Woman, November 2-14 at the Fisher Theatre; Hadestown November 23 - December 5 at the Fisher Theatre; What The Constitution Means To Me, December 14 - January 2 at the Fisher Theatre; Hairspray, January 18-30, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre, An Officer and a Gentleman, February 1-13, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre, and Ain't Too Proud, August 8-28, 2022 at the Detroit Opera House. Season Subscription information is available online at broadwayindetroit.com/season.

Individual tickets and group sales for these productions will go on sale at a future date. Fans and group leaders who would like to be notified when tickets are available are encouraged to join Broadway In Detroit's email list at the bottom of the broadwayindetroit.com home page.

For more information on Broadway In Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com