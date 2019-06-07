Purple Rose Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season Of Plays

The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) has selected an exciting lineup of plays for its 29th season: a new play by Chelsea-native and PRTC founder Jeff Daniels, as well as three world premieres by Michigan-native playwrights.

From heartfelt comedies to fresh dramas, this season's playwrights have prepared something for everyone. David MacGregor ("Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Soufflé") makes his return to the PRTC with the sequel to his hit play, "Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear". Other notable MacGregor works include "Consider the Oyster", "Gravity" and "Vino Veritas." Emmy award-winning actor, musician, and playwright Jeff Daniels ("Roadsigns") has premiered eighteen full-length plays at the PRTC, among them "Escanaba in da Moonlight," "Apartment 3A," "Across the Way" (2002 American Theatre Critics Association Best New Play Finalist), and "Guest Artist" (2006 ATCA Best New Play Runner-Up). This season will include Carey Crim's ("Paint Night") sixth world premiere at the PRTC. Her previous works include "Wake," "Morning After Grace" and "Never Not Once." Emerging playwright and PRTC Resident Artist, Lauren Knox, ("A Walk Around the Table") brings her first full-length play to the PRTC stage.

"Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Soufflé" world premiere by David MacGregor

(September 19 - December 21, 2019)

London. June, 1897. It's the day before Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee and her son, the playboy Prince of Wales, arrives at 221B Baker Street pursued by anarchist assassins. Coincidentally, the greatest chef in the world, Auguste Escoffier, also arrives at 221B, his career about to be shattered by blackmail and scandal. Can Holmes, Watson, and Irene Adler save the life of the heir to the British crown and the reputation of the master chef? And can they unmask the criminal genius behind both of these sinister conspiracies? This action-filled tale of royal debauchery, priceless gems, and gourmet food will provide Dr. Watson with the material for Sherlock Holmes's most bizarre and tastiest case.

"Roadsigns" world premiere by Jeff Daniels

(January 16 - March 14, 2020)

Roadsigns is a beautiful, lyrical new play by Jeff Daniels. The play follows Lance, a young poet, as he embarks on a journey to find the way to himself. This nostalgic tale is filled with rich characters who dwell on the outskirts of life, each following a dream or hoping to bump into one. Original music also by Jeff Daniels.

Contains adult language and content.

"Paint Night" world premiere by Carey Crim

(April 2 - May 30, 2020)

Five long-time best friends, in great need of a girls night out, gather for a bachelorette paint-and-sip night at their local art studio. As the wine and paint flow freely, secrets and long-held tensions come to the surface. Attempting to make contact with their inner artists, they confront buried truths about themselves and their relationships, proving that life, like art, rarely turns out exactly as planned.

Contains adult language and content.

"A Walk Around the Table" world premiere by Lauren Knox

(June 18 - August 29, 2020)

A romantic comedy about the trials and triumphs of finding true love. Alternating between the past and present, Nonna recounts to her panic-stricken, bride-to-be granddaughter, her own precarious days of courtship. Through humor, mystery, scheming, and pain, we see that while life was different in the old days, when it comes to love, some things will never change.

Underwriting support for the Purple Rose 2019-2020 season comes from the Ford Motor Company Fund, The Hamp Family, Shubert Foundation, and Matilda R. Wilson Fund. Media sponsors include ChelseaMich.com, HOME.fm and Michigan Radio.

Ticket Information

Regular performances are 8:00 pm Thursday through Saturday, 3:00 pm Wednesday and Saturday, 2:00 pm Sunday. Special discounts are available for the first week of previews and for students, seniors, teachers, veterans/military personnel and groups. Prices range from $23-$47.

Tickets can be purchased for groups of 12 or more starting Monday, July 1 at 10:00 am. PRTC donors of $250 or more can purchase tickets two weeks in advance of general ticket sales, which are available approximately six weeks before each show opens. Patrons can purchase tickets at the box office, by phone (734) 433-7673 or online www.purplerosetheatre.org. The Purple Rose Theatre is located at 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118.





