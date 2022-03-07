Purple Rose Continues 31st Season With SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE

The Purple Rose Theatre Company will continue their 31st season of plays with "Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Ghost Machine" a world premiere by David MacGregor. Tickets are on sale now.

London: November 1905. England and the world are changing. As civilization edges towards the horrors of World War I, every day brings new tensions in Europe and technological advances that make Victorian England feel like a distant dream. Into the rooms of Sherlock Holmes come Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison-with new inventions that will alter the course of human history-only both inventions have gone missing. Can Holmes, Watson, and Irene Adler somehow unravel the latest diabolical scheme of the late Professor Moriarty's evil daughter, Marie Chartier? Can world peace be achieved by the most powerful weapon ever created? Can death itself be overcome by a scientific genius? And can Sherlock Holmes survive the greatest personal loss of his career?

"Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Ghost Machine" contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

This production is the third installment of the Sherlock Holmes series by David MacGregor. The first play, "Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear" premiered in PRTC's 2017/2018 season, followed by the second play, "Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Soufflé" during the 2018/2019 season. All three plays are world premiere productions at The Purple Rose.

Performances run from Friday, April 15 through Saturday, August 27, 2022. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, April 21. The press opening is Friday, April 22.

Directed by Angie Kane (Salt Lake City, UT), the cast features artists David Bendena (Chelsea), Caitlin Cavannaugh (Chelsea), Mark Colson (Detroit), Sarab Kamoo (Lathrup Village), Rusty Mewha (Plymouth), and Paul Stroili (Chicago, IL). Set design is by Bart Bauer, properties by Danna Segrest, costumes by Suzanne Young, lighting by Noele Stollmack, and sound by Brad Phillips. Patrick Ian McCall is the stage manager.

The production sponsor is University Office Technologies. Underwriting support for the season comes from the Ford Motor Company Fund, The Hamp Family Fund, The Shubert Foundation, Matilda R. Wilson Fund, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Media sponsors include Michigan Radio, JTV, and HOME.fm.

All performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118. The performance calendar can be found HERE.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $51 with special discounts for students, seniors, teachers, members of the military, and groups (12+). For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org.

Patrons attending a performance must comply with COVID-19 safety protocols while at The Purple Rose Theatre. This includes wearing a mask and showing proof of full vaccination with a valid photo ID. More information of COVID safety at The Purple Rose can be found HERE. Any changes to this policy during the run of "Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Ghost Machine" will be posted on The Purple Rose website and social media pages.