Prepare For Disaster With THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Tipping Point Theatre

You've most likely heard the age old adage, 'the show must go on' whenever things are going horribly wrong. Widely used in everyday life to help us all look on the positive side of a situation and carry on, The Play That Goes Wrong grasps on to the phrase for dear life and refuses to release it from its death grip until the actors' final bow.

People are knocked out, lines are forgotten and it seems the set is being held together by hot glue and wishful thinking. It's an actor's worst nightmare that just won't end - and you're invited to watch it all happen from the comfort of your ticketed seat.

Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields' Olivier Award-winning show, The Play That Goes Wrong, first opened in the West End in September of 2014. Receiving widely positive reviews, it continues its run in the West End and has made multiple tours across the UK to this day. The show hopped over the pond in March of 2017 to open on Broadway with the original London cast. The production finished its run on Broadway in January 2019, only to find a new home off-Broadway in February of 2019. Having seen the show on tour in Detroit a few years ago, Tipping Point Theatre has kept an eye out for the production rights to open up to regional theatre. When they became available last year, the professional theatre jumped at the opportunity to tackle this hysterically disastrous show.

"What's the worst that could happen?" Producing Artistic Director, James Kuhl asked himself, "Aside from, you know, the things that are supposed to go wrong." The production features some hefty technical mishaps, including a second story platform falling. The theatre fits just over 100 people in their intimate space adding some extra limitations to the technical feat they plan to tackle. They're no stranger to pushing the limits of their space. "Tipping Point likes to push things as far as we can and challenge the perceived restrictions of our space." Their 2018 production of David Lindsay Abair's Ripcord saw the staging of parachuting grandmas while their 2020 production of The 39 Steps featured not only a daring train chase, but an airplane chase as well.

While everything may be going wrong on stage, your night out at your local professional theatre is sure to go right when you come see The Play That Goes Wrong. Tipping Point Theatre is proud to present this murder mystery that brings Murphy's Law to full and glorious life February 3 - March 6, 2022. Tickets can be purchased on their website at tippingpointtheatre.com or by calling the box office at (248)-347-0003, with special discounts for seniors, military, students, and groups in need of some comedic healing.

The actors may be struggling to keep it together safely on stage, but Tipping Point Theatre itself is not without its safeguards. There are many Covid precautions in place to ensure the safety of everyone in the building. Proof of vaccination with a photo ID is required for those attending and everyone must wear a mask while inside the building, with the exception of the actors on stage. Their seating is reduced to two third capacity with spacing between reservation groups. You can read their full Covid Policy at www.TippingPointTheatre.com/covid19-policies.

Having been shut down by the pandemic for 18+ months, Tipping Point Theatre's 14th season is focused on bringing the community unforgettable and impactful stories. They hire over 90 professional Michigan artists each year and continue to give to the surrounding areas whenever possible. Whether you're new to live productions or are a theatre veteran, the intimate, 100-seat theatre provides a great view and an entertaining experience for every ticket holder. More information can be found on their website at www.TippingPointTheatre.com or by calling the box office at (248) 347-0003.