Planet Ant Will Stream THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI

Planet Ant will present a screening of "The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari" on The Hall Stage at Planet Ant's Ant Hall (2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck) on August 28th, 2021 with an original score performed by David DiDonato.

"The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari" is a classic silent film from 1920. It is considered one of the quintessential pieces of the German Expressionist Movement. The screening will be accompanied by a new, original score composed and performed live by David DiDonato.

David DiDonato, from Austin, Texas, has been a musician since 1990. He has found a passion for scoring classic movies - he brought his original score of Metropolis to Ant Hall in 2018. He also holds the world record for longest guitar solo, shredding for 24 hours and 18 minutes. You can find David's music at https://daviddidonato.bandcamp.com/

The performance will take place Saturday, August 28th, 2021. Doors open at 7:30pm and the performance begins promptly at 8:00pm. Planet Ant's attached bar, Ghost light, opens at 7pm. Tickets are $11 and can be purchased at planetant.com/events/drcaligari.