Planet Ant Presents Two Short Plays in May and June

Planet Ant presents an evening of theatre with two short comedies: "A Day at the Café," by Myles De Leeuw, followed by "Keep Your Pantheon," by David Mamet from May 27th through June 5th at the Ant Hall on 2320 Caniff in Hamtramck.

"A Day at the Café," is the story of four local artists who are working hard for their money at their local café when they learn that a giant meteor is heading towards Earth. Will they make their last day on earth worthwhile, navigating through customer service and actual customer interaction?

"A Day at the Café," is directed by the playwright, Myles De Leeuw, who developed the script as part of the Planet Ant Farm Team, in which an auditioned group of creatives write, direct, and stage their work for the public. De Leeuw says that working with her team to nurture stories for the stage is a labor of love, "We like to call ourselves a 'farm-ily'," and encourages others to explore their own creativity through classes at Planet Ant's Training Center. "It's amazing to see something I wrote on the stage," De Leeuw says, "It's actually real."

In David Mamet's "Keep Your Pantheon," an impoverished acting company in ancient Rome is on the edge of eviction, and is offered a lucrative engagement. But through a series of riotous mishaps, the troupe finds its problems have actually multiplied, and that they are about to learn a new meaning for the term "dying on stage."

"Keep Your Pantheon," is directed by Chuck Reynolds, who is looking forward to staging on of Mamet's lesser-known, but outrageously funny plays. "It's just a raucous comedy," Reynolds says, noting how the comedy is uplifted by the connection between members of the cast. "It's great to see the chemistry that's developed. This is a really great ensemble."

Tickets for each play are $20 at the door. Tickets purchased in advance online are $15. A special ticket price of $20 for both plays is available for advance, online orders only.

Advance tickets are available at www.planetant.com/events

All performances at Ant Hall | 2320 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212.