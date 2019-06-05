Planet Ant Double Feature Opens This Weekend

Planet Ant Theatre is thrilled to announce the double-premiere of two all-original one-act comedies from longtime-established writers and performers in the metro Detroit theatre community. A Summer Double Feature presents "Death by Chocolate" (written by and starring Joe Hingelberg and Travis Pelto; directed by Brian Lark) and "Fatal Erection" (written by & featuring Lauren Bickers, Dave Davies, Shawn Handlon, & Scott Sanford; also featuring Kelly Rossi; directed by Dave Davies). Hingelberg, Pelto, Bickers, Davies, and Handlon are all active members of the Planet Ant Improv Colony Home Team; Sanford is a member of the Planet Ant resident sketch troupe, the Ant Hall Players; Rossi is a longtime Planet Ant playwright (He Said Yes, contributing member of the Planet Ant Sketch Writers Group), actor (Yes Weed Can), and the Executive Director of Boxfest Detroit. Together, these legendary performers are teaming up to bring the best of their combined talents to Planet Ant's three-week run in the Black Box Theater.

In "Death by Chocolate," lifelong pals Clydewic and Murphy receive a haunting omen from a Dove Chocolate wrapper reading, "One of you will die today." Fueled by their newfound fear of death, the two embark on a journey to complete their life goals and defy fate in the process. It's a show full of British accents, weird puns and college freshman-level philosophical theories on death.

Spoofing the Neo-Noir erotic thrillers popular in the 80's and 90's, "Fatal Erection" tells the story of a big-time Manhattan architect at the prime of his career, who gets more than he bargained for from a torrid affair with a seductive colleague who may or may not have a history of killing people to get what she wants.

A Summer Double Feature runs June 7 through 22 in the Planet Ant Black Box. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8pm; the Sunday performance on June 16th begins at 6pm. The first act features "Death By Chocolate," followed by a brief intermission and then "Fatal Erection" closes out the double feature. Each act is approximately 55 minutes long. Opening night and Sunday performances are half-off online and $15 at the door. Pre-sale tickets for all other shows are $17.50 and can be purchased online at planetant.com, or at the Planet Ant box office which opens 30 minutes prior to the performance; tickets are $20 at the door. Cost of admission to the Double Feature includes entry to late-night stand-up comedy at the Independent Comedy Club on Friday & Saturday nights, plus Saturday Night Improv in the Black Box on Saturday nights, and live music at Ghost Light on Friday & Saturday nights.

Full schedule of events can be found at planetant.com.

Performance Schedule for Double Feature:

April 7 - 22, 2019

Fridays & Saturdays @ 8:00PM

Sunday, June 16 @ 6:00PM

All performances are at the Planet Ant Black Box: 2357 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Tickets are $20 | HALF-OFF OPENING NIGHT & SUNDAY SHOW

*Cost of admission includes entry to late-night stand-up comedy at the Independent Comedy Club on Friday & Saturday nights, plus Saturday Night Improv in the Black Box on Saturday nights, and live music at Ghost Light on Friday & Saturday nights.

Link to Tickets: www.planetant.com/livetheatre

Link to Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2264905497160632/

Link to Venue / Theatre Info: www.planetant.com





