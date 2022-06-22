Planet Ant Debuts NERVE, An Evocative Sci-Fi Psychological Thriller Play

Planet Ant Theatre will debut NERVE, a new, original one act sci-fi thriller on June 24th. Written by Detroit-based playwright Kevin Elliott Chrisney, the show stars Bridget Hillyer, Hosanna Phillips, and Lori Kurkowski.

NERVE takes place in the near-future and follows two androids of different model generations who are tasked with assuring the quality of the other and begin to question if they are designed for something more.

NERVE is directed by the playwright, Los Angeles transplant Kevin Elliott Chrisney, as part of Planet Ant theatre's Farm Team Original Show crew, which has produced four other shows for Planet Ant's 2021/2022 theatre season. "I am thrilled to bring this show to the stage," said Chrisney. "It's really been such a fantastic opportunity to learn about new play development. I'm very thankful for the hard work my cast and crew put into this project."

The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 9pm, June 24th & 25th, and July 1st and 2nd, at Ant Hall. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. NERVE immediately follows Bigfoot Unmasked: A Planet Ant Training Center Sketch Show which runs at 7pm.

Planet Ant, a 501c3 non-profit performing arts organization, is an epicenter for the arts in Hamtramck and the greater Detroit region. Throughout the organization's 25+ year history, it has been the birthplace and homestead for countless artists and performers. Planet Ant is home to three stages, Ant Hall, Ghost Light, and The Independent Comedy Club, which provide emerging and established creatives with a platform to pursue and refine their artistic passion.

Advance tickets are available at the link below. All performances at Ant Hall | 2320 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212.