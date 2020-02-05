Pinckney Players Presents THE CURSE OF THE HOPELESS DIAMOND

Are you looking for something fun to do this Valentine's Day?

Put on your detective hat and head to dinner at Whispering Pines Golf and Country Club where Pinckney Players is proud to present The Curse of the Hopeless Diamond. There are only 24 tickets left for February 14th so make sure you reserve yours today.

You will enjoy a delicious dinner prepared by the Whispering Pines chef. Then, as part of the action, you will be invited to attend a very special showing of the world-famous Potter Diamond.

Reginald Potter and his wife, Daphne, are touring extensively with their diamond along with their security detail in the form of four detectives of questionable renown. It is also widely known that the diamond carries with it a "CURSE", bestowing death and tragedy upon all those who possess it. Beware the unlucky person who happens to stumble upon its cursed charms!





