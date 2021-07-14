Photos: First Look at The Sauk's STUART LITTLE

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will present their first ever summer production designed specifically for family audiences this weekend and next. The Sauk will present "Stuart Little," for eight performances July 16-18 and 23-25.

This is the endearing classic, based on the children's novel by E.B. White, about a mouse named Stuart who is born into an ordinary New York family. The many adventures-both big and small-of Stuart Little are brought vividly to life in this story-theatre presentation. The acting ensemble plays many human and animal roles in a series of delightful scenes that make up the marvelous maneuverings of a mild-mannered mouse trying to survive in a "real people's world."

The cast includes Jonesville youth Jacob Gray as Stuart. The supporting cast includes Trinity Bird (Quincy) as Mr. Little/Dr. Carey, Bailey Graham (Jonesville) as Mrs. Little/Pigeon, George North (Jackson) as Snowbell/Leroy and Pat Bogusz (Tecumseh) as Doctor/Margalo. The production is directed by Mari Nuñez with stage management by Sarah Gray. The design team includes John Ciaravino (set), Meaghan Bryant and Roene Trevisan (costumes), Lilly Macie (lighting), Ron Boyle (sound) and Cyndi Baldermann (properties).

This special production includes 10 a.m. performances on July 16 and 23. Matinees will be held at 3 p.m. on July 17, 18, 24 and 25. Evening performances will be held at 7 p.m. on July 17 and 24. The production runs approximately 60-minutes with no intermission. All performances take place at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville, Michigan. All tickets are only $5. Tickets can be purchased at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.

"Stuart Little" is sponsored by Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. The 2021 Sauk season is sponsored by Expressions Sports Photography. The 2021 Sauk media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale 92.1 and The Dale 99.5.