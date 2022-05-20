Photos: First Look At THE MOUNTAINTOP At Tipping Point Theatre

It's late night on April 3, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN. A storm rages outside of room 306 where two strangers, an active civil rights leader and a mysterious, newly employed housekeeper, are having intimate conversations.

They chat about shared experiences of growing up in America. They talk about love and how messy and complicated it can be. They circle around the idea of death and how sudden and unfair it is. It's just a typical conversation between two people with shared human experiences - only the civil rights leader is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and it's the eve of his assassination.

Katori Hall's fictional retelling of what went on in the hotel room before that fateful morning received the 2010 Olivier Award for Best Play with the 2011 Broadway production starring the talents of Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett. Learn more. Get your tickets today!