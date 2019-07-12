Photo Flash: STARGAZERS By Reina Hardy At Theatre NOVA

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents the Michigan premiere of "Stargazers" by Reina Hardy.

Rupert Knox is looking for love in all the wrong planets. He's an astrophysicist who wants two things in life: to make the astronomical discovery of the millennium and find a date to his sister's wedding. He may have found both in Claire, a mysterious celestial poet. However, when another woman shows up at Rupert's door, all three star-crossed lovers will have to make big choices about mortality, true love, and whether to stick with vodka or switch to beer.

Directed by David Wolber, "Stargazers" features Kaitlyn Valor Bourque, Eddie Rothermel, and Katelyn Wilson. The production and design team includes Xavier Williamson (scenic design), Daniel C. Walker (lighting design), Haley Cook (costume design), Carla Milarch (sound design), and Alona Shewach (stage manager, props).

"Stargazers" will run Jul. 12 through Aug. 4, 2019, at Theatre NOVA (410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor), a downtown performance space. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. Theatre NOVA features free parking for patrons, as well as quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops.

Tickets are $22, and Theatre NOVA continues its commitment to making theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them. For tickets, visit TheatreNOVA.org, call 734-635-8450 or buy them in person at the box office one hour before show time. Additionally, there will be one preview performance with tickets for $10 on Thursday, Jul. 11, at 8:00 p.m.

Theatre NOVA is Ann Arbor's resident professional theatre company. Its mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new work.

Photo Credit: Golden Record Media Company





