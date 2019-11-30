Photo Flash: First Look at DJ WHITTINGTON'S KOOL KAT: A HIP-HOP PANTO At Theatre NOVA

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents the world premiere of "DJ Whittington's Kool Kat: A Hip-Hop Panto" by Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis.

All the holiday hilarity and happiness you've come to love from our annual Panto returns in this hip-hop twist on a seasonal favorite. Kids ages 2 to 102 will enjoy this rollicking family entertainment, complete with heroes, villains, original tunes, and parodies of popular songs, physical comedy, and fun (and candy!) -- this time set to the hip-hop stylings of DJ Whittington and his Kool Kat's sick beats.

Directed by Jennifer Felts, with musical direction by R. MacKenzie Lewis, "DJ Whittington's Kool Kat" features Asia Marie Hicks, Alaina Kerr, and Mike Sandusky. The production and design team includes Monica Spencer (scenic design), Daniel C. Walker (lighting design), Carla Milarch (costume design), Becky Fox (properties), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager).

"DJ Whittington's Kool Kat: A Hip-Hop Panto" will run from Nov. 29 through Dec. 29, 2019, at Theatre NOVA (410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor), a downtown performance space. Showtimes are 7:30 pm on Fridays, 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm on Saturdays, and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Theatre NOVA features free parking for patrons, as well as quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops.

Tickets are $25 ($10 for kids 16 years and under.) Theatre NOVA continues to making theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them. For tickets, visit TheatreNOVA.org, call 734-635-8450 or buy them in person at the box office one hour before showtime.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

Alaina Kerr, Mike Sandusky, and Asia Marie Hicks

Asia Marie Hicks

Mike Sandusky

Asia Marie Hicks and Alaina Kerr

Asia Marie Hicks and Alaina Kerr





