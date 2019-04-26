Photo Flash: First Look At Sauk Shorts Opening Tonight

A cast of 32 local actors directed by eight local directors will present "Sauk Shorts," an evening of 12 short plays at The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre. Performances are this weekend only, April 25-28.

"'Sauk Shorts' is our annual celebration of 10-minute plays," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird, who coordinates the annual production. "This year, we sent out a nationwide search for short plays. We received over 400 submissions. I think these are the best scripts we have done to date. I am also excited to say that five of the 12 plays are by area playwrights."

This year's production will include:

Avocado Toast by Ken Levine, Directed by Sandi Miller

Been There, Done That by Paul Bowman, Directed by Jennifer Wagler

Dynamite &! Sassy Pants by Laurie Allen, Directed by Jo Johnson

For Whom the Yell Tolls by James C. Ferguson, Directed by Savannah Durocher

Funeral Parlor by Christopher Durang, Directed by Trinity Bird

Just Desserts by David MacGregor, Directed by Savannah Durocher

Santa Doesn't Live Here Anymore by Patrick Gabridge, Directed by Angela Forant

Selling It by G.M. (Bud) Thompson, Directed by Bruce Crews

So, You Want to Be An Actor? by Bud Vear, Directed by Angela Forant

Stuck by Scott Mullen, Directed by Mari Nunez

The Naked Man on the Couch by Richard Davis, Jr., Directed by Trinity Bird

The Ride Home by G.M. (Bud) Thompson, Directed by Trinity Bird

The cast consists of Andy Anderson, Meghan B! arnes, Bird, Travis Blatchley, Isaiah Brown, Sara Cark, Shannon Chen, Allie Cleveland, Dylan Collier, Emily Crews, Velvet Evans-Giacobassi, Summer Housler, Mandee Leigh Howard, Traci Jo Hubbard, John Kasper, Deb Lemke, Josh Lightner, Jennifer Mackie, Gianna Marchese, Russ Martin, Kaleb Matthews, Denise McCosh, Melody Omans, Noah Ortell, Olivia Pike, Matt Sauer, Cameron Stych, Sheldon Sundberg, Tiffany Thatcher, Roene Trevisan, Dean Williams and Lois Williams. The evening is stage managed by Joella Hendrickson.

Performances of "Sauk Shorts" are April 25-27 at 8 p.m. A 3 p.m. matinee will be performed on April 28. All tickets are $10. This production is recommended for mature audiences. Tickets can be purchased online now at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. The Sauk is located at 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville.

This production is sponsored by Nash Drugs, Inc. The 2019 Sauk season is sponsored by Expressions Photography & Design. The Sauk receives support from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment of the Arts.

An audience talkback will be held following the Saturday, April 27 performance. The talkback will include actors, directors and the four area playwrights - Paul Bowman, David MacGregor, G.M. (Bud) Thompson and Bud Vear.



The Naked Man on the Couch - Deb Lemke, Traci Jo Hubbard, Dylan Collier and Roene Trevisan

Santa Doesn''t Live Here Anymore - Summer Housler, Trinity Bird, Russ Martin

Dynamite & Sassy Pants - Lois Williams and Dean Williams

The Ride Home - Mandee Leigh Howard and John Kasper

Stuck - Allison Cleveland and Isaiah Brown

Avocado Toast - Kaleb Mathews and Gianna Marchese

For Whom the Yell Tolls - Melody Omans, Dylan Collier and Jennifer Mackie

Just Desserts - Meghan Barnes, Shannon Chen, Sheldon Sundberg and Tiffany Thatcher

So, You Want to Be An Actor? - Cameron Stych and Noah Ortell

Funeral Parlor - Matt Sauer and Denise McCosh

Selling It - Velvet Evans-Giacobassi, Emily Crews, Travis Blatchley, Josh Lightner and Andy Anderson

Been There, Done That - John Kasper and Olivia Pike





