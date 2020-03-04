Photo Credit: First Look at LUNGS At Kickshaw Theatre

Kickshaw Theatre, Ann Arbor's pop-up professional theater, presents Lungs by Duncan Macmillan, February 27-March 15, 2020 at trustArt Studios on Jackson Road, in Ann Arbor.

The world is getting hotter, there's unrest overseas-the seas themselves aren't very calm-and one couple is thinking about their future. This smart and funny drama follows a couple as they grapple with what should be a simple question: Is it time to think about having a child? Moving at the speed of thought, Lungs follows the couple through the surprising lifecycle of their relationship as they wrestle with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, and their sense of goodness and optimism in turbulent times.

The intimate gallery/performance space at trustArt studios in combination with the fast-paced love story brought to life in Kickshaw's signature gusty and stylish aesthetic, makes for a unique theatrical experience during the gray Michigan winter. In her Kickshaw directorial debut, Paige Conway describes the play as filled with "charged surges of energy between two people who are desperately trying--but often failing--to communicate with each other."

The cast features Claire Joliffe and Nick Yocum. Andrea Kannon stage manages, with production design by Kirk Domer (scenic), Lynn Lammers (sound & costumes), Tyler

Chinn (lighting), and Joseph Lancour (assistant scenic designer). Yocum and Kannon are members of Actors' Equity Association, the labor union representing professional actors and stage managers.

Duncan Macmillan is an English playwright and director. He is most noted for his plays Lungs, People, Places and Things, Every Brilliant Thing and the stage adaptation of the George Orwell novel Nineteen Eighty-Four which he co-adapted and co-directed with Robert Icke.

Lungs runs February 27 through March 15, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm, at trustArt Studios, 7885 Jackson Rd., Suite 1, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. The production is supported in part by a grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are on sale at www.kickshawtheatre.org and a2tix.com.





