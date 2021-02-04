Patti Austin Concert Rescheduled To 2022 By Flint Symphony Orchestra

Originally scheduled for February 27, the Patti Austin performance will now be February 26, 2022. Austin was coming to Flint to perform with the Flint Symphony Orchestra as part of its Black Classical Origins series.

At the current time, under restrictions in the Michigan Safe Start reopening plan, the orchestra will not be able to perform the BCO Patti Austin Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald concert with an audience. FSO says tickets will still be good for the rescheduled performance. The Ticket Center can reprint tickets if needed.

FSO remains hopeful that restrictions may be lifted before the end of this season. At that time, it will inform ticket holders if it's able to present the FSO Black Classical Origins Juneteenth Concert featuring Damien Escobar.

In the meantime, people can take advantage of the FSO Live streamed concerts, which begin February 6. For information on how to watch on-demand, please go to thefso.org/live.

"We can't thank you enough for your enthusiasm and loyalty. In this extraordinary and difficult time, this means so much to all of us. We value your patronage and support of the symphony and look forward to seeing you soon," said Rodney Lontine, Flint Institute of Music CEO.

People with questions are asked to please contact the Ticket Center at (810) 237-7333, Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.