Outdoor Performances Raise Awareness, Benefit Detroit's Homeless Youth

Directed by 2020 Kresge Artist Fellow Andrew Morton, Sofa Stories Detroit will put on live, outdoor performances to raise awareness for and funds to benefit youth in Detroit experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. At each performance, a selection of monologues created with the input of young people from the Detroit Phoenix Center will be performed by actors on sofas; drawing a parallel between the stories that are being told and the lived experiences of youth who often turn to "couch-surfing" as a means to survive.

At the end of each performance, audiences will also hear from young people who are current members of the Detroit Phoenix Center and learn more about what they can do to help make an impact in their community and work to end youth homelessness.

"The theater exercises we did [with Sofa Stories] were my favorite. Regardless of the activities we did, or what we talked about, we always had a laugh. It's a comfortable space for us to interact with each other. I have trouble having conversations with people, and it helped me be able to open up and be comfortable around others. Being able to talk about my story in a safe space has helped me a lot."

-Stephanie, Detroit Phoenix Center Youth Member

Performances begin Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00 AM and will run every weekend in the Detroit Metro Area until Sunday, September 19, 2021. In an effort to provide accessible performances for all, admission is free; however, donations are encouraged to support the cost of the impactful initiative and benefit Detroit Phoenix Center. Those who are interested can reserve tickets by visiting www.sofastoriesdetroit.com/performances.

This project is made possible with funding from the 2019 Knight Arts Challenge Detroit and additional support from Floyd and Trip Wipes.

About Sofa Stories Detroit: Sofa Stories Detroit is a community arts project using live theatre and digital media to amplify the stories of young Detroiters who have experienced homelessness or housing insecurity and have resorted to couch-surfing as a means to survive.

Learn more at www.sofastoriesdetroit.com