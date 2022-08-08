ON GOLDEN POND Comes to Circle Theatre This Week

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, continues their Main Stage Production season with On Golden Pond, a simplistic and beautiful love story that reminds us that time is short, but the years have been good, and that, perhaps, another summer On Golden Pond awaits. Directed by Carrie McNulty, this event will take place inside the Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Aquinas College.

Ethel and Norman Thayer have spent forty-eight summers on Golden Pond, relaxing in its calm beauty, that is until a visit by their daughter and her fiancé leaves them with a teenage boy this summer. The boy quickly becomes the "grandchild" they longed for and lessons on modern teenage life are quickly learned. On Golden Pond, a simplistic and beautiful love story, reminds us that time is short, but the years have been good and, perhaps, another summer on Golden Pond still awaits.

On Golden Pond opens at Circle Theatre on August 11, and runs from August 11-13, 17-21, and 24-27. Tickets are $26-30 at circletheatre.org.

For more information on Circle Theatre's Main Stage Productions, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.