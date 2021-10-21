Northville's Tipping Point Theatre to Make Return to Live Theatre with Classic A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Tipping Point Theatre is back in action and ready to create the live professional theatre you know and love. After shutting down their 13th Season halfway through due to the pandemic, their 14th season is gearing up to be one of their best yet. "Tipping Point's 14th season will feature an avenue of escape from the daily grind," says Producing Artistic Director, James Kuhl. "A place to reflect for personal growth, and a reminder of what is most important in this world. And as always, we will do this with a tremendous amount of laughter."



It's only fitting to see the theatre's return of live productions with a new adaptation of the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. If you think you know what you're getting into with this production, think again. The classic story is retold by The 39 Steps playwright, Patrick Barlow, with fun twists as five actors bring all 20+ characters to life. Enjoy the heartwarming tale with a healthy dose of humor and theatrics starting Nov. 18 and running through Dec. 19. Tickets for this production are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.TippingPointTheatre.com.



The theatre's season will continue with the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong. The show will all but burn to the ground each night as the actors try to find their footing in a production that is destined for disaster. The Baxter Sisters makes its return in April having originally been a part of Tipping Point's 13th season. The show is inspired by a true story of tap dancing sisters from Ionia, MI that dream of making it big one day. Next up is Katori Hall's The Mountaintop; a timely reimagining of Dr. Martin Luther King's night before his assassination. Their 14th Season finishes with Tracy Jones, a comedic journey of self discovery and a Co-Production with Williamston Theatre.



The ambitious season is available at discounted prices to those who purchase a Season Pass. Passes are offered at different price ranges, making it easy for anyone to enjoy live professional theatre no matter what their budget is. Those under 30 years of age have access to a pass for only $55, with all other regular passes starting at just $120. Season passes can be purchased here: https://www.tippingpointtheatre.com/season-passes



Tipping Point Theatre's return is not without its precautions. Amongst the changing landscape of safety requirements for the ongoing pandemic, they have adopted Covid-19 policies to accomplish the goal of reopening and staying open, including masks for everyone in the building and requiring proof of vaccination in order to attend a performance. "We understand not everyone can or wants to get the vaccination," says the Producing Artistic Director, James Kuhl. "but this is the safest, easiest, and best way to meet all of the applicable regulations and ensure a safe environment for our patrons, staff, and artists." The theatre is actively looking into possible exemptions for proof of vaccination, such as a negative PCR test, and highly suggests patrons visit their website for their most up to date Covid safety measures. The theatre plans to open up their policy to all patrons once their system is updated and ready to do so.



Tipping Point Theatre is a nonprofit arts organization located in Downtown Northville that produces professional theatre. They celebrate the complex and beautiful realities of humanity in their intimate theatre by producing shows with a wide range of genres each season. Whether you're new to live productions or are a theatre veteran, the intimate, 100-seat theatre is ready to welcome you for an exciting night of live entertainment. "It's been a long 18 months," Kuhl says, "but we are making it through it because we have the ability to work together and take care of each other. How we experience theatre moving forward is sure to be influenced by our experiences through the shutdown. Community and the arts are more important than ever." More information can be found on their website at www.TippingPointTheatre.com or by calling the box office at (248) 347-0003.