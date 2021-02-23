Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Northern Michigan University Group Performs EL NINO QUE SE COMIO LA SERVILLETA DE SU SANDWICH

The play was performed by the Mexican theatre group, Los Bocanegra.

Feb. 23, 2021  
On Monday, February 22nd, Northern Michigan University presented a live virtual performance of the children's play, "El niño que se comió la servilleta de su sándwich," directed by Ricardo Rodríguez, and performed by the Mexican theatre group, Los Bocanegra.

Following the performance, the group held a 30 minute question and answer session, in which audience members can watch the discussion and ask questions to director Ricardo Rodríguez and the members of Los Bocanegra.

Learn more and stay up to date about future events on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LLISNMU/.


