Neighborhood Theatre Group Presents INSPIRED BY... A VIRTUAL 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL

INSPIRED BY will take place Thursdays in October at 7pm.

Neighborhood Theatre Group in Ypsilanti, MI will present Inspired By... A Virtual 10-minute Play Festival Thursdays in October at 7pm. Plays will premiere on NTG's Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Patreon page. These plays are free to watch, donations will be accepted - visit www.ntgypsi.org/support to donate.

This fall, NTG will continue producing original local theatre, but this time it will be virtual! Join them for a 10-minute festival of plays inspired by music, all written by local playwrights.

October 1, 2020 - 7pm

Letting Go by Crysta Coburn

Inspired by "A Case of You" by Joni Mitchell

Directed by Marisa Dluge

Starring: Mimi Blackford, Mo Hoeffel, Brittney Marie, Mike Sandusky

SYNOPSIS: Justin feels trapped between the past and the future as he tries to let go and find new footing.

October 8. 2020 - 7pm

Last Train by Brian Cox

Inspired by "Last Train to Clarksville" by The Monkees

Directed by Kristin Anne Danko

Starring: Alice Kepchar, Maegan Murphy, Mike Sandusky, Dinah Tutein

SYNOPSIS: Liz, a middle-aged, unsatisfied woman, who has lived all her life in Clarksville, enters the Clarksville Train Station where she meets Libby, a young woman who reminds Liz of herself when she was many years younger. Libby is ready to leave her small hometown and make the move to the big city. Liz is there to convince her to go, but Libby's boyfriend Jim persuades Libby to stay with him in Clarksville to build a life together.

October 15, 2020 - 7pm

Send in the Clowns by Chuck Goddeeris

Inspired by the song "Send in the Clowns" by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by Maegan Murphy

Starring: Jae Feathers, Lark Haunert, Debbie Secord, Kelli Zwolinski

SYNOPSIS: Three clowns interview for a position for which only one of them seems qualified.

October 22, 2020 - 7pm

The Perfect Game by Hank Greenspan

Inspired by the traditional hymn, "We Gather Together"

Directed by Craig VanKempen

Starring: Mimi Blackford, Andrew Scott Helman, Greg Pizzino, Dinah Tutein, Angela VanKempen

SYNOPSIS: It is late on Thanksgiving eve, 2020, in "The Perfect Game," an L.A. sports bar that had been closed for months during the California coronavirus surge. Customers Tori and Hal get into a serious dispute. At a necessary moment, Jesus (that Jesus) appears. The Thanksgiving hope expressed in "We Gather Together" is saved-at least for the moment.

October 29, 2020 - 7pm

The Gillman Problem by Greg Pizzino

Inspired by the song "Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)" by David Bowie

Directed by Kylista Geiger

Starring: Eric Hohnke, Rodney Rice, Cynthia Wilson

SYNOPSIS: In the middle of shooting 1954's The Creature From The Black Lagoon, Gillman, the literal Creature From The Black Lagoon has walked off set and holed up in a Hollywood dive bar in protest of the studio's firing of Hollywood's first female makeup designer Milicent Patrick. In response, studio fixer Henry Maddox is sent to retrieve him leading to the pair arguing about the nature of Hollywood and the studio system which is repeatedly interrupted by a dreamlike memory of Milicent Patrick herself.

Neighborhood Theatre Group is dedicated to cultivating a welcoming and collaborative environment for theatre artists in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Featuring original works, sketch shows, cabarets, and self-produced videos - NTG believes in theatre's ability to bring individuals together. NTG was founded in 2015 by theatre artists Kristin Anne Danko and Aaron Dean after moving to Ypsilanti from Chicago's experimental theatre scene.

For more information visit www.ntgypsi.org or email info@ntgypsi.org. You can also follow NTG on social media: facebook.com/neighborhoodtheatregroup and Instagram @neighborhoodtheatregroup.

