Neighborhood Theatre Group Presents INSPIRED BY... A VIRTUAL 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL
INSPIRED BY will take place Thursdays in October at 7pm.
Neighborhood Theatre Group in Ypsilanti, MI will present Inspired By... A Virtual 10-minute Play Festival Thursdays in October at 7pm. Plays will premiere on NTG's Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Patreon page. These plays are free to watch, donations will be accepted - visit www.ntgypsi.org/support to donate.
This fall, NTG will continue producing original local theatre, but this time it will be virtual! Join them for a 10-minute festival of plays inspired by music, all written by local playwrights.
October 1, 2020 - 7pm
Letting Go by Crysta Coburn
Inspired by "A Case of You" by Joni Mitchell
Directed by Marisa Dluge
Starring: Mimi Blackford, Mo Hoeffel, Brittney Marie, Mike Sandusky
SYNOPSIS: Justin feels trapped between the past and the future as he tries to let go and find new footing.
October 8. 2020 - 7pm
Last Train by Brian Cox
Inspired by "Last Train to Clarksville" by The Monkees
Directed by Kristin Anne Danko
Starring: Alice Kepchar, Maegan Murphy, Mike Sandusky, Dinah Tutein
SYNOPSIS: Liz, a middle-aged, unsatisfied woman, who has lived all her life in Clarksville, enters the Clarksville Train Station where she meets Libby, a young woman who reminds Liz of herself when she was many years younger. Libby is ready to leave her small hometown and make the move to the big city. Liz is there to convince her to go, but Libby's boyfriend Jim persuades Libby to stay with him in Clarksville to build a life together.
October 15, 2020 - 7pm
Send in the Clowns by Chuck Goddeeris
Inspired by the song "Send in the Clowns" by Stephen Sondheim
Directed by Maegan Murphy
Starring: Jae Feathers, Lark Haunert, Debbie Secord, Kelli Zwolinski
SYNOPSIS: Three clowns interview for a position for which only one of them seems qualified.
October 22, 2020 - 7pm
The Perfect Game by Hank Greenspan
Inspired by the traditional hymn, "We Gather Together"
Directed by Craig VanKempen
Starring: Mimi Blackford, Andrew Scott Helman, Greg Pizzino, Dinah Tutein, Angela VanKempen
SYNOPSIS: It is late on Thanksgiving eve, 2020, in "The Perfect Game," an L.A. sports bar that had been closed for months during the California coronavirus surge. Customers Tori and Hal get into a serious dispute. At a necessary moment, Jesus (that Jesus) appears. The Thanksgiving hope expressed in "We Gather Together" is saved-at least for the moment.
October 29, 2020 - 7pm
The Gillman Problem by Greg Pizzino
Inspired by the song "Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)" by David Bowie
Directed by Kylista Geiger
Starring: Eric Hohnke, Rodney Rice, Cynthia Wilson
SYNOPSIS: In the middle of shooting 1954's The Creature From The Black Lagoon, Gillman, the literal Creature From The Black Lagoon has walked off set and holed up in a Hollywood dive bar in protest of the studio's firing of Hollywood's first female makeup designer Milicent Patrick. In response, studio fixer Henry Maddox is sent to retrieve him leading to the pair arguing about the nature of Hollywood and the studio system which is repeatedly interrupted by a dreamlike memory of Milicent Patrick herself.
Neighborhood Theatre Group is dedicated to cultivating a welcoming and collaborative environment for theatre artists in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Featuring original works, sketch shows, cabarets, and self-produced videos - NTG believes in theatre's ability to bring individuals together. NTG was founded in 2015 by theatre artists Kristin Anne Danko and Aaron Dean after moving to Ypsilanti from Chicago's experimental theatre scene.
For more information visit www.ntgypsi.org or email info@ntgypsi.org. You can also follow NTG on social media: facebook.com/neighborhoodtheatregroup and Instagram @neighborhoodtheatregroup.