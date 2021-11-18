Miller Auditorium Welcomes Shannon DeVries As Business Operations Manager

Kalamazoo Native, Shannon DeVries, joins Miller Auditorium as the Business Operations Manager. DeVries is responsible for financial duties of Miller such as settlements, rental contracts and invoice facilitation. She will also oversee ticket office, patron services and backstage departments from an operational standpoint.

DeVries has worked in the entertainment industry for over 15 years. Most recently, Shannon was the Director of Programming and Production at the Kalamazoo State Theatre. During her time at the State, she was integral in bringing high caliber acts to Kalamazoo such as Dave Chappelle and Goo Goo Dolls thru renter relationships.

Shannon got her start in the industry as an intern at Palace Sports & Entertainment before moving on to Live Nation's Michigan office in Metro Detroit as a Junior Talent Buyer. She is excited to bring her experience and relationships to Miller Auditorium.

"Miller is a staple in Southwest Michigan entertainment and I am grateful to join this team of professionals who share my desire in continuing to put Kalamazoo on the map as a necessary tour stop for concerts and theatre alike," DeVries said.

DeVries earned her bachelor's degree from Oakland University in 2008. In her free time, she enjoys gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

For more information about Miller Auditorium, a 3,497-capacity seated venue on Western Michigan's campus, visit www.millerauditorium.com.