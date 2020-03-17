Midland Center for the Arts Launches New Virtual Community

As the cultural hub of the Great Lakes Bay Region, Midland Center for the Arts' mission is to find meaning and connection. While the community will not be gathering in large groups over the next few weeks, the Center takes their mission very seriously. "In these challenging times we turn to one another for support, which is why we are introducing a virtual gathering place for our community," said Terri Trotter, President & CEO.

"You will see new opportunities coming from the Center that provide the chance to engage students who are out of school and other people who are staying home," said Trotter. The Center invites the community to join this virtual community using the hashtag #MakeArtVirtual. As residents are continually advised to practice Social Distancing, the Center remains committed to supporting modern-day explorers, fueling new ideas and scientific innovations.

Over the coming weeks, Midland Center for the Arts will be publishing daily activities for exploration of art, science and history. Each weekday, at 2 p.m., the Center will enrich the community with activities, demonstrations, conversations and more posted on social media and on the Center's website. Individuals looking for a robust list of upcoming programs can visit their website at MidlandCenter.org/MakeArtVirtual. A schedule of events for this first week have been posted on the website.

"Until we can make art together in person, we will Make Art Virtual," said Trotter.

In compliance with Governor Whitmer's temporary prohibition on gatherings of more than 250 people through April 5, Midland Center for the Arts is rescheduling or cancelling public events and activities in its facilities that meet these criteria, including temporarily closing the Alden B. Dow Museum to visitors. For more information on specific postponements and temporary closing details, please visit our website at: midlandcenter.org/visit/covid-19/





