Michigan Stage & Planet Ant Will Present LOOKING BACK THROUGH STAINED GLASS

Pride goes Punk in this family-friendly Drag fantasia, presented during Ferndale Pride, starring Drag superstar, Nancy Nogood. Featuring Hayley Pulizzi as Tina Featherbottom and Derrick Finley. Music directed by Jim Territo. Directed and Choreographed by Tim Paré (Broadway in the 'Burbs).

Nancy has been performing a tepid, weekly set in Ant Hall, a venue as buggy as it sounds, longer than anyone should. Set on the post-apocalyptic Planet Ant, recently overrun by religious zealots, who, along with their leader, Tina Featherbottom, preaching purity, threaten to shut down Ant Hall and transform it to a Megachurch. Tonight though, a surprise bite from one of the local cockroaches infuses Nancy's performance with new manic energy. Suddenly her tired, uninspired act is transformed into an origin story worthy of a comic book hero, and soon no one can stop her.

Dates: Sept 30th-Oct 9th

Performance Times: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 PM

Location: Ant Hall 2320 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Pride Goes Punk Dance Party. Following the 10/1 performance!

In the spirit of drag herstory, Nancy will be offering workshops on accessing, harnessing, and celebrating your inner queen. No experience is necessary and any and all ideas and inspirations are highly encouraged. Throw caution to the wind, unleash your inner queen. A crash course on all things drag. For more info contact tim@michiganstage.org.

Tickets available at Michiganstage.org.