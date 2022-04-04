Michigan Premiere Musical THE PIN-UP GIRLS Announced At Meadow Brook Theatre

Leanne and her friends are entertaining at their local VFW hall when they come across a collection of letters from the past hundred years. The singers are moved to put on a show inspired by the letters home from soldiers, sailors and airmen spanning from World War I through Afghanistan. Songs range from "You Made Me Love You" and "Please Mr. Postman" to "Push It" and "Single Ladies."

The Pin-Up Girls, by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin runs at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, MI from April 20 through May 15, 2022.



"The Pin-Up Girls is full of music everyone will remember and enjoy," says Travis W. Walter, MBT artistic director. "And while the show is a love note to our veterans, we know these familiar tunes will bring back memories for everyone."



Cast members are all making their MBT debuts. Brittany Jeffery plays Leanne, Brooke Quintana is Megan, Grace Choi is Dana, and Justin Scott Brown rounds out the cast as Joel.



The Pin-Up Girls is directed by Travis W. Walter. Deon Ridley is the choreographer and Zachary Ryan is the music director. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager with scenic design by Brian Kessler, costume design by Karen Kangas-Preston, lighting design by Shania Chehab, and sound design by Mike Duncan.

In addition to music director, Zachary Ryan is also the conductor and plays piano for the first two weeks of the run, while Jim Territo takes over for the last two weeks. The rest of the band includes Andrew Toering on bass and Brian Buckmaster on drums.



Tickets range from $36 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

The Pin-Up Girls is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Kresge Foundation, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check Meadow Brook Theatre's website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.