Michigan Opera Theatre Launches Digital Programming Campaign

Michigan Opera Theatre (MOT) has launched a digital programming campaign to provide daily opera and dance content to the community during social distancing. "MOT at Home" will use its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media accounts to distribute programming, which will include performances, blogs, podcasts, interviews and more.

"During this time of social distancing, Michigan Opera Theatre seeks to serve and remain connected with our loyal supporters who value our shared love of opera, dance and other performing arts," said MOT President and CEO Wayne S. Brown. "Although we are unable at the moment to provide live performances for you in the Detroit Opera House, we hope the digital performances and informative content of 'MOT at Home' may be a source of inspiration, comfort and hope."

The Facebook and Twitter content will be categorized into five weekly categories:

"Opera Fix"

Blogs, recordings, fun facts, etc. about operaa??

"Dance Fix"

Blogs, online performances, fun fact, etc. About dancea??

Studio Artist Performancesa?? Remote performances from members of the MOT Studio

Met Opera previewa?? Facebook Live opera talk given ahead of select performances of the Metropolitan Opera's "Nightly Opera Stream"

Podcasta?? MOT staff and artists share their expertise on different aspects of opera and dance



MOT Studio Artists will "takeover" MOT's Instagram account, providing performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes content on the life of an opera singer.

MOT established the campaign following the cancellation of its 2020 spring season in compliance with state and federal regulations to combat virus. MOT looks forward to opening its 50th anniversary season in the fall.

"MOT at Home" is supported by Cadillac. More information is available at https://michiganopera.org/mot-at-home/.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You