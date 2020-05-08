Metropolis Announces Marquee Installation

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre announced the installation of a new illuminated marquee that will become the centerpiece of the building and a beacon for downtown Arlington Heights. The marquee project has been over six years in the making, in collaboration with Elmhurst-based South Water Signs and installation is planned for May 2020.

Executive Artistic Director, Joe Keefe, said "The marquee, in addition to clearly indicating the presence of our theater, provides us the ability to communicate directly with pedestrians, commuters and area visitors regarding the hundreds of shows we produce each year. Imagine a movie theater without a marquee - now we'll be able to keep the public updated as to our current and future performances."

Keefe continued, "While planning and design phases go back several years, fabrication has been completed and we look forward to installation in mid-May."

Neil Scheufler, Metropolis Major Gifts Officer said, "Funds for this important project have come through private donations, contributions from our encouraging donors and longtime patrons whose support is the foundation for our bright future."

"We're sensitive to the timing of the project, especially during this challenging phase," said Steve Daday, Metropolis Board President. "The majority of funds had already been applied to the fabrication of the marquee in 2019. Discussions with the sign company indicated that installation should occur in May. Delaying construction would create serious complications for the sign company and threaten the loss of funds already invested. In order to provide the best outcomes for our theater and school, the sign company and our neighboring businesses, we are moving ahead with the scheduled installation."

"When Arlington Heights is ready to re-open, our marquee will help light the way on that happy day. We can't wait to light up Arlington Heights," Daday said.

Metropolis thanks its media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Ecolab Foundation, the Aileen S. Andrew Foundation, and The Saints Organization.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.





