Meadow Brook Theatre Looking Towards The Future

Meadow Brook Theatre announces that its box office opened on Tuesday, June 23rd! For the past three months, MBT has been busy searching for solutions to move forward in a way that most closely resembles the theatre everyone knows and loves.

"The current pandemic requires that we all remain vigilant in caring for our community and not opening until it is deemed safe to do so," said Cheryl Marshall, MBT's managing director.

"At MBT, we are committed to continuing our standard of excellence," said Travis Walter, MBT's artistic director. "As theatres across the country strive to connect with their audiences, we are beginning to see new and inventive ways to have socially distant theatre. But whether it be online streaming of performances or performing at a drive-in so that patrons can remain in their cars, one thing is overwhelmingly certain... theatre is not meant to be socially distant. It is a communal exercise, a collaborative artform that includes the audience's participation. There is something truly special that happens when a large group of people gather to watch life portrayed on stage."

With ever-changing news on the pandemic, MBT has decided it is best to look forward into the future to make a long-term plan. There are a lot of factors to consider when making decisions as to how to continue producing live theatre while also opening slowly and safely. They have been monitoring The National Theatre conversation and found every theatre is trying something different.

"After considering all the variables, we have decided that the right move forward for MBT is to fulfill the 2019-2020 season that we were in the middle of when we shut down," said Marshall.

The remaining three shows of the 2019-2020 season will be produced from March through June of 2021 and the recently announced 2020-2021 season will be presented as the 2021-2022 season. For everyone's safety, the 39th annual production of A Christmas Carol has been cancelled and the show will return for Christmas 2021. The next page will explain MBT's plan in more details.

"Our staff is extremely eager to get back to work," said Marshall. "We have a passionate team here and are ready to make the theatre as safe as possible for our audiences."

MBT has begun its slow reopening process. The box office opened with limited hours on Tuesday, June 23rd from 3 pm - 5 pm. It will have limited staffing during these times and will only be available by phone. MBT appreciates your patience in this time as they get everything ready to welcome you back. They cannot wait to see you again!

Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You