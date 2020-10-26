Matrix Theatre Presents Election Day Outdoor Event: ELECTORAL CHAOTIC!

Matrix Theatre Company presents The Electoral Chaotic Tuesday, November 3.

Following COVID-19 protocol (Masks and health screening at registration required), Matrix Theatre Company presents The Electoral Chaotic Tuesday, November 3, a FREE-OF-CHARGE, "carnivalesque" outdoor event anchored in southwest Detroit around Matrix Theatre Company at 2730 Bagley in the heart of Mexicantown. The event takes place from 1 - 8 pm and includes activities at five locations within eyesight of the Theatre and includes:



1 PM - 5 PM -

REGISTRATION STATION (First Stop)/Media check-in: Check-in and information at Matrix Theatre Company, 2730 Bagley, Detroit, MI 48216.

RAGIN' STATION: Everything you need to release some rage on the day in a healthy way (specific registration required - 10 people per time slot)

EARS OPEN, MOUTHS SHUT: Headphone experience for you to dial down in a safe space and listen to curated sound channels (specific registration required - 20 people per slot, every hour)

ROCK THE MIC: A lineup of performers at Plaza Aztlán: the neighborhood Gazebo

FEED YOUR SOUL: Local food truck station for comfort and sustenance all day long

6 PM -

THE SCREENING: A communal viewing of theR.A.C.E. film (4 original performance pieces from Detroit theatre directors, captured through the lens of a professional filmmaker) Takes place in Matrix Theatre Parking Lot

7 PM -

R.A.C.E. & RIDE: A family-friendly ride to close out the event (pre-registration required)

