Macomb Civic Theatre Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Macomb Civic Theatre (MCT) will be the first community theater group in Macomb County to perform the Tony Award winning production Matilda the Musical, since licensing became available in November 2018. Performances will take place at Stevenson High School, in Sterling Heights, MI from June 6-9, 2019. The cast age range (4 years old to 'over 50') reflects not only the diversity of MCT, but the fact that families and audiences of all ages will enjoy the humor, and message of Matilda.

Matilda the Musical is based on the children's classic by Roald Dahl, and is licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI). It is the story of a gifted girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of dimwitted parents and a student of a terrifying headmistress, Matilda buries herself in books and creates her own stories. Matilda takes a stand against the adults around her and teaches strength to her friend and teacher, Miss Honey, and her classmates. Those around her learn that life can be tough, but "nobody but me is gonna' change my story", so "sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty."

Produced by Larry O'Grady and Directed by Melanie A. McCaw, they are proud to share all aspects of the theater arts with the community. All staff are volunteers, and for the past 7 seasons, kids and adults have successfully been cast alongside individuals with special needs, with tremendous success - it's called Noah's Ark. MCT is committed to an "open and fair casting" policy. All roles are competitively offered, and anyone who auditions for our shows will be given a role. To allow more opportunity to the community, many roles are double-cast, which gives more people the chance to have lead or supporting roles. The role of Matilda in this production will be shared by Abigail Patterson and Julianna Fergan, both of Macomb County.

This fun, new production has only 4 performance dates: June 6th - 9th 2019, at Stevenson High School, 39701 Dodge Park, Sterling Heights, MI 48313. Tickets are $10 online & $12 at the door. Visit www.BroadwayInMacomb.org or www.macombcivic.org to purchase tickets & get more information.





