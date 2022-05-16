MY FAIR LADY to Play Detroit Opera House This July

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, will play the Detroit Opera House, July 12-24, 2022. Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production, which premiered in the spring of 2018, ended its long run at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater on July 7, 2019 after playing 548 performances.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," Lincoln Center Theater's production of MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as "Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival." New York Magazine described it as 'Enthralling," adding that "Bartlett Sher's glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking." And Entertainment Weekly raved "A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment."

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring MY FAIR LADY's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Tour Orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and music direction is by John Bell. It is produced by Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

Performance times for the Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY appearing July 12-24, 2022 at the Detroit Opera House located at 1526 Broadway, in Detroit are:

· Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m.

· Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

· Sunday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

· Special Open Caption performance on Sunday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets:

Tickets for Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY start at $25 (includes facility fee) and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.

Tickets for the Open Captioned performance be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

MY FAIR LADY is the second show in Broadway In Detroit's 60th Anniversary Subscription Season which also includes Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud, Dear Evan Hansen, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Beetlejuice, and Jagged Little Pill. Full Series Subscriptions, which start at $425 and include a ticket to all seven shows, are still available at www.broadwayindetroit.com/season.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

All ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway In Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the days prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.

For more information on Broadway In Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.

