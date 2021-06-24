MOT Partners with City of Detroit to Expand Outreach Beyond The Opera House

The Michigan Opera Theatre and the City of Detroit Parks and Recreation Department have joined forces to bring opera to Detroit neighborhoods.

Opera in the Parks is a summer-long series in which MOT's Touring Ensemble will perform free, one-hour concerts at various parks throughout the city. Performances will include an enjoyable mix of favorites from Opera, Broadway and the American Songbook.

The series kicks off on Friday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Balduck Park, 5271 Canyon St, Detroit, MI 48236.