MOT Partners with City of Detroit to Expand Outreach Beyond The Opera House
City residents will enjoy free, one-hour concerts at various parks throughout the city.
The Michigan Opera Theatre and the City of Detroit Parks and Recreation Department have joined forces to bring opera to Detroit neighborhoods.
Opera in the Parks is a summer-long series in which MOT's Touring Ensemble will perform free, one-hour concerts at various parks throughout the city. Performances will include an enjoyable mix of favorites from Opera, Broadway and the American Songbook.
The series kicks off on Friday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Balduck Park, 5271 Canyon St, Detroit, MI 48236.
- June 25th at 5:30pm - Balduck Park 18151 East Warren
- July 9th at 5:30pm - Rosedale Park (Community Center) 18445 Scarsdale
- July 23rd at 5:30pm - AB Ford Park 100 Lenox
- August 6th at 5:30pm - Palmer Park 910 Merrill Plaisance St
- August 20th at 5:30pm - Riverside Park 3085 W. Jefferson Ave.
- August 27th at 5:30pm - LaSalle Park 2351 N. LaSalle Blvd. (NEW DATE)
- Sept 10th at 12:00pm - Spirit Plaza 2 Woodward Ave.