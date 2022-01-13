MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Postponed At Miller Auditorium

Due to the current surge in Covid cases, the tour of Menopause the Musical has postponed their scheduled performance at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo. Miller Auditorium apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused and thanks all patrons affected for their understanding.

Patrons who have already purchased tickets to see Menopause the Musical will have their tickets automatically transferred to the new date. The new show date is Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3 p.m..

Original tickets will be honored for the new date, while those unable to attend on the new date may obtain a refund at the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office or by emailing ma_comments@wmich.edu. Miller Auditorium has been contacting patrons to notify them of this postponement. Any patrons with questions should call the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at (269) 387-2300.