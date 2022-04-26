MAMMA MIA! Comes to Stagecrafters in May

Stagecrafters presents the Production of Mamma Mia! Running from May 6-29, 2022 at the Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak.

Studded with the catchy pop tunes of ABBA, Mamma Mia! is a funny and heart-warming musical with dazzling dance numbers and a crowd-pleasing score. The story begins on a sunny Greek island, as bride-to-be Sophie mails three wedding invitations to her mother's former lovers, hoping to discover which is her father. As wedding festivities begin, the men arrive, but which one will walk her down the aisle? Come join the other guests for this uplifting and unforgettably joyous celebration of life, love and friendship, ABBA style.

Mamma Mia! Director Rodel Salazar is eager to get this production up and going. This production was set to open in May of 2020 and after two years, Salazar and the cast and crew of Mamma Mia! Are thrilled to have the opportunity to perform.

Salazar is confident audiences will be "wowed" by Stagecrafters version of Mamma Mia!. "We have a few tricks up our sleeves for the big finale, you'll just have to come and see it. And since many people have seen this show in the area, we definitely have a big shoe to fill. We cannot wait to have an audience," says Salazar.

Cast member Lynette Yeager who plays one of the principal roles, Donna is eager to be back on stage as well. "Audience members should be prepared to become dancing queens boogying into an evening of unbridled fun, and feeling like a number one! Gr-ABBA ticket if you can," says Yeager.

Tickets:

Tickets to all performances are $35 each. Tickets can be purchased online at stagecrafters.org or by calling 248-541-6430. Stagecrafters is located at 415 South Lafayette in Downtown Royal Oak, MI.