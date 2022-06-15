MAGIC CIRCLE Returns To West Michigan After Two-Year Hiatus

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, has announced a reinvisioned Magic Circle, sponsored by Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Lainie's Angels, and Cheryl Grant Real Estate.

Traditionally this annual family show features classic children's productions. In 2022, Magic Circle will bring storytelling to kid's fingertips, taking character drawings from local children at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and creating one-of-kind productions based on their drawings. Directed by Emily Diener, this event will take place inside the Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Aquinas College.

Dogs Love Cupcakes: The Incredible True Story of the Life and Times of Jeff - Jeff doesn't like a lot of things, but he does like inventions. Irritated when the townspeople are prepping for the annual bake sale fundraiser, he seeks some peace and quiet. All he wants is to work on his newest invention. He doesn't get along with most people, and likes even fewer. After seeing how well others in his life treat him even though he's a big grump, Jeff comes to learn that his old way of thinking is something to leave behind, and it costs nothing to simply be nice.

Character creation by Emma, Levi, Violet, and Griffin. Story and script by Don Wilson.

Imagination takes the stage with this three night event from June 28-30, 2022, for a family-friendly experience! Tickets are $12 at circletheatre.org.

For more information on Circle Theatre's Magic Circle, 2022 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.