Little Door Theatre Presents Their Halloween Villains Cabaret

Little Door Theatre presents their first ever Villains Cabaret on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19. All of the worlds biggest, baddest villains have come together for a two night event of singing, dancing, and evil antics that is sure to impress. With shows like Disney's Descendants, the Lion King, Heathers, Wonderland, Annie, Rocky Horror, and many many more, this show is a definite can't miss. Friday night will be family friendly for children and adults of all ages - Saturday night will incorporate more "Adult Villain Content" and it is recommended that patrons be 16 or older (viewer discretion advised - if there are any questions on the more mature songs in the show, please reach out to them via email at littledoortheatre.com).

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, October 18 at 8:00 pm (Family Friendly Show)

Saturday, October 19 at 8:00 pm (Adult Villain Content)

LDT's Villains Cabaret features a delightfully talented local cast, including Maggie Bickerstaff, Jacob Boida, Alexis Grace Clark, Maurizio Dominguez, Tim Falk, Joel Frazee, Gabrielle Keen, Sage Robinson, and Claire Zimmeth, joined by their spooky and kooky host Tim Beson. Directed, choreographed, and adapted by Shannon Hurst, this is a show that is bound to get you in the Halloween spirit!

Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at their website, littledoortheatre.com You may also reserve your tickets by emailing them with your preferred date of attendance, number of tickets needed, and your name at littledoortheatre@gmail.com, and you may purchase them at the door. If you have any questions, please feel free to email them at any time, and they would be happy to help, littledoortheatre@gmail.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You