Leslie Odom, Jr. is Coming To Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall

This Wharton Center performance will feature a night of holiday tunes from his best-selling holiday albums and more.

Nov. 19, 2021  

Tony and Grammy Award winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. is coming to Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall for his holiday concert, Saturday, December 5, 2021, at 7PM. Tickets are on sale now at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Best known for his role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor plus a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording. He is currently featured in the musical comedy series, Central Park; playing Sam Cooke in the film, One Night in Miami, for which he was nominated for two Academy Awards; and in the new film, The Saints of Newark, a prequel to The Sopranos.

Please visit the Wharton Center website at whartoncenter.com/covid-19 to review the most up-to-date information and requirements pertaining to COVID-19.

For high-resolution images of Leslie Odom, Jr., visit www.whartoncentermedia.com


