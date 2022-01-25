LETTERKENNY LIVE Postponed at Miller Auditorium

Due to the recent surge in Covid cases across the country, Letterkenny Live! is postponing its current tour. Miller Auditorium apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused and thanks all patrons affected for their understanding.

Patrons who have already purchased tickets to see Letterkenny Live! will have their tickets automatically transferred to the new date.

The new show date is Monday, May 5, 2022 at 8 p.m.. Original tickets will be honored for the new date, while those unable to attend on the new date may obtain a refund at the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office or by emailing ma_comments@wmich.edu.

Miller Auditorium has been contacting patrons to notify them of this postponement. Any patrons with questions should call the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at (269) 387-2300.