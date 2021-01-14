Kalamazoo State Theatre Offers Private Tours of the Historic Venue

The Kalamazoo State Theatre is offering paid, private tours for guests to get an up-close look at the historic concert venue, MLive reports.

Guests who partake in the tours will get to stand on the theatre's stage and see dressing rooms that were once used by the likes of Greensky Bluegrass, Bob Dylan, Al Green and John Prine.

The tour is led by the house manager who tells the history of the theatre's features, including the architecture, organ and pipes, lightboard, marquee and more.

Tours run 2-4 p.m. Monday and Friday, as well as one Saturday each month.

Groups can come in two, three or four and are required to wear masks throughout the tour. Tour prices range from $55 to $110, depending on group size.

The tour lasts 45 minutes, and guests will also receive a custom poster and State Theatre merchandise to take home.

Read more on MLive and learn more at https://www.kazoostate.com/.