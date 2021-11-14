Jason Briggs Joins The Encore as Managing Director

The Encore Musical Theatre Company has just announced that Jason Briggs has joined their staff in the role of Managing Director. Briggs comes to The Encore with both a BA in Theatre Performance, and a master's degree in Marketing and Innovative Management from The University of Michigan-Flint. His prior management experience, both in and outside the theatre industry, includes Flint Repertory Theatre and TRG Arts.

In his new role at The Encore, Briggs will oversee marketing, development, human resources, DEI, patron management and community relations. According to Board President Jamie Mistry, "Jason is well-loved and respected throughout the theatre industry, and we are confident that he will contribute much to the successful growth of The Encore."

Also a favorite on The Encore stage, Briggs recently performed in the sell-out Queen Tribute Concert and The Encore's hit season opener, Smokey Joe's Café; Briggs also appeared in this past summer's Back to Broadway concert, Broadway Rocks!

"Jason is not only a phenomenal talent on the stage," says Artistic Director and Encore co-founder, Dan Cooney, "but he also has a brilliant mind for business, and specifically the business of theatre, which is a rare find. We are incredibly lucky to have him on our team."

Briggs is equally confident in his view of The Encore's future, stating, "With the support of our incredible Board of Directors, we are committed to creating a theatre company that embraces not only the community of Dexter, but every community in Southeast Michigan and beyond." He is passionate about a theatre company that "embraces diversity, equity and inclusion in a way that represents us all," and looks forward to actively partnering with area communities to deliver what he calls the power of theatre. His goal? To make theatre accessible to everyone while providing "top notch professional performances that you won't forget."

Says Briggs, "I am beyond excited to make a positive impact on the Michigan theatre community." Artistic Director Cooney concurs. "I am thrilled to have Jason at my side, helping to lead our theatre into the future."