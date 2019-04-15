JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Promises Entertaining Family Fun

James and the Giant Peach is ready to set sail at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, larger and more musical than you've ever experienced before!

Roald Dahl's beloved tale follows young orphan James who is forced to live with his wicked Aunt Spiker and Aunt Sponge. His new life of slavery takes a hopeful turn, however, in the form of an oversized peach, courtesy of a mysterious spellbook.

Dahl's themes of family and belonging ring as true here as ever helped along by the music of Tony Award nominees Benji Pasek and Justin Paul (you may recall their acclaimed work in the films La La Land and The Greatest Showman). Their score in James and the Giant Peach will have you singing along in no time, perhaps even wishing that you, too, could set sail in a magic fruit.

On May 1, Civic Theatre presents Low Sensory Night. Low Sensory Night is an evening where the script and entertainment never changes, but the environment does. Reduced sound volume, adjusted lights, and an opportunity to learn about the show ahead of time making this production a more pleasant experience for individuals with diverse sensory needs and their families/caregivers. For more information on this special night contact the Civic Theatre Box Office (616 222-6650). Seats are limited for this performance.

Guest director, Jolene Frankey notes, "This production is filled with bright, full, and catchy music. The talented cast includes actors of all ages from 10 to adults, and they sound amazing. It really is magical fun for the whole family."

See how this fanciful story unfolds on stage, playing April 26 - May 5! Order your tickets now at grct.org!





