Interlochen Center For The Arts Introduces New Logo

The new mark champions the social connectedness fostered by the renowned arts institution and the vibrant spirit of its multidisciplinary programs.

Interlochen Center for the Arts today revealed a new institutional logo that will roll out over the course of the 2020-21 academic year. The new mark is part of an updated visual identity that also includes new typefaces and colors.



"Interlochen students and alumni often tell us that the unbreakable bonds they formed at Interlochen Arts Camp and Interlochen Arts Academy changed their lives," said Katharine Laidlaw, Vice President of Strategic Communications and Engagement at Interlochen Center for the Arts. "Our new logo helps to articulate this powerful experience of connectedness that derives not only from Interlochen's close-knit community of peers and mentors, but also from friendship and collaboration across arts disciplines."

"Interlochen has always been a hub for youthful artistic energy, where the development of collaborative skills and perspectives foster the next generation of creative change makers," said Trey Devey, President of Interlochen Center for the Arts. "Our new logo conveys the vibrancy of the Interlochen experience in a way that will strengthen our visibility and relevance for years to come."

The decision to reinvigorate the Interlochen brand grew out of comprehensive institutional planning to better reflect Interlochen's position as a world-class destination for young artists. The new visual identity is the result of a two-year brand research and refinement process. Interlochen worked with Airtype, a creative studio, to develop the logo with focus groups comprising Academy students from every artistic discipline and grade level, and with Arts Camp alumni. Airtype leveraged insights from brand research that encompassed interviews with hundreds of stakeholders representing every Interlochen constituency, including Arts Camp and Academy students, alumni, and parents.

Based on a vision of intersecting pathways, relationships, and experiences, the logo uses concentric sets of lines to form a unique shape. "We envision the lines as students who meet at Interlochen, where new opportunities, friendships, and artistic achievements await," said Bryan Ledbetter, founder of Airtype. "Enduring connections and memories form, which stay with students as they continue on their paths." The shapes also form an abstract capital letter "I."

While there were philosophical reasons to change the logo, there were practical ones as well. Unlike Interlochen's former logo, which was designed in 2000 primarily for print materials, the new logo adapts successfully to digital and mobile environments, including as a social media avatar.

The new logo reflects and comes on the heels of two successes made possible by the interconnectedness and mutual support of the Interlochen community: the in-person start of Interlochen Arts Academy this fall, with over 540 enrolled students and stringent COVID-19 health-and-safety protocols in place; and the launch of Interlochen Online, which welcomed over 1,400 students from 22 countries this summer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In a way, the pandemic validates the urgency of this work to articulate who we are and why we matter," said Laidlaw. "This is a time when creative organizations must innovate to stay relevant and connected to their audiences."

"Interlochen is a leader in arts education, and this new logo demonstrates that," said Ledbetter. "We built this new mark to honor the Interlochen students, alumni, and friends who all share a love for the institution and realize the indelible impact it made on their lives."

Shows View More Detroit Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You