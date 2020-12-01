Interlochen Center For The Arts Announces Virtual After-School Programs For Students In Grades 2-12

Interlochen Center for the Arts today announced the launch of its first-ever virtual after-school programs, which will run Jan. 11 through Feb. 5, 2021.

Building on the overwhelming success of Interlochen Online, which welcomed over 1,400 students from 21 countries last summer, the new afterschool programs will enable students in grades 2-12 to hone their artistic skills and build community with other like-minded students. Programs will be offered in creative writing, dance, film, interdisciplinary arts, music (classical, jazz, contemporary, composition, and production & engineering), theatre (acting, musical theatre, and costume design), and visual arts.

"We are thrilled to bring Interlochen's world-class arts training to even more students," said Camille Colatosti, Provost of Interlochen Center for the Arts. "As the pandemic continues to disrupt the lives of young people around the world, we hope that our supportive community will bring them renewed inspiration and focus."

Students will engage with Interlochen instructors and one another in seminar-style virtual classes, using Zoom, and accessing program materials through Canvas, an online learning management system. Programs for middle and high school students will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. EST twice a week and include a range of offerings, including Classical Ballet Technique, Introduction to Filmmaking, Music Production Techniques, Fabulist Fiction, 2D to 3D Design, Costume Design, Conducting 101, Introduction to Computer Music, Jazz Improvisation Forum, Acting Technique, and more.

Students in grades 2-6 can select from two programs that meet twice a week from 6 to 7 p.m. EST, Arts Exploration and General Music Exploration. Arts Exploration will introduce young learners to acting, creative movement, creative writing, and visual arts, while General Music Exploration will cultivate musicianship skills through creative and interactive exploration of music history, theory, improvisation, and critical listening.

All programs will be led by experienced arts educators who have expertise in mentoring young artists, including many full-time faculty members of Interlochen Arts Academy, the nation's premier arts boarding school, and Interlochen Arts Camp, the renowned multidisciplinary summer arts program.

No audition is required. Students who register by Dec. 20 will receive discounted pricing. To learn more and register for the programs, visit online.interlochen.org.

