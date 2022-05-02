Interlochen Arts Festival 2022 Summer Concerts Lineup Announced

Interlochen Center for the Arts has unveiled the full lineup for its 2022 Interlochen Arts Festival with the announcement of nine additional performers: Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, blues legend Buddy Guy and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame John Hiatt & The Goners, pop rising stars Fitz and the Tantrums with Andy Grammer, reggae artist Ziggy Marley, Beatles tribute band The Fab Four, Grammy Award-winning alternative rock band Wilco, multiplatinum country artist Chris Young, Michigan-based singer songwriter Joshua Davis, and Grammy Award-winning vocal sextet The King's Singers. Tickets for newly announced performances will go on sale on Friday, May 13 at interlochen.org/tickets.

Additional performers for the 2022 Interlochen Arts Festival were announced earlier this spring and include Bonnie Raitt, Darius Rucker, Air Supply, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Brothers Osborne, Jeremy Camp, and Boz Scaggs with Robert Cray. Tickets for these performances are currently available at interlochen.org/tickets.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome friends and visitors back to Interlochen for our first full lineup of summer concerts since 2019," said Interlochen Center for the Arts President Trey Devey. "With a wide range of genres and musical styles, there is a show for everyone who loves live music."

A much anticipated northern Michigan tradition, the Interlochen Arts Festival has brought top-tier performers to Interlochen's wooded campus since 1964. In recent years, the Arts Festival has attracted audiences of more than 130,000 patrons annually, making it one of the largest arts festivals in northern Michigan. Summer festival events are primarily hosted at Kresge Auditorium, a 4,000-seat outdoor venue on the shores of scenic Green Lake.

Proceeds from ticket sales for Interlochen performances fund scholarships for deserving young artists to attend Interlochen Arts Camp and Interlochen Arts Academy, making the Interlochen experience accessible to hundreds of students around the world.

Trey Anastasio will be in acoustic mode at Kresge Auditorium on Tuesday, June 21. As a founding member of Phish, one of the most successful and innovative rock bands of all time, composer/guitarist/vocalist Anastasio has forged a multi-faceted, Grammy-nominated career spanning numerous genres. He's collaborated with artists such as Dave Matthews, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Toots and the Maytals, B. B. King and The Roots, performed his original compositions with numerous symphonies including the New York Philharmonic and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and received a Tony-nomination for Best Original Score for the music he co-wrote for the Broadway musical, Hands on a Hardbody. Don't miss this dynamic frontman taking center stage at Interlochen. Tickets start at $35.

Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & The Goners will be at Kresge Auditorium on Tuesday, July 19. Praised by Eric Clapton as "the best guitar player alive," Guy remains one of the brightest stars of the blues genre. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has produced 18 solo albums across his six-decade career, earning eight Grammy Awards, a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a National Medal of the Arts along the way. Prolific singer-songwriter John Hiatt and his backing band, The Goners, join Guy for a one-in-a-kind collaboration. Lauded by The Los Angeles Times as "one of rock's most astute singer-songwriters of the last 40 years," Hiatt has produced 22 albums, earned ten Grammy nominations, and won the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting. Don't miss your chance to see two incredible artists in one unparalleled evening of music. Tickets start at $35.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Kresge Auditorium will see Fitz and the Tantrums with Andy Grammer. Experience two of pop's rising stars in one incredible performance. Since forming in 2008, Fitz and the Tantrums quickly evolved from indie upstarts to bonafide hitmakers. The sextet's trademark style-described by Rolling Stone as a "sparkling pop gloss on a familiar Motown sound"-is instantly recognizable in RIAA Platinum-certified singles like "The Walker," "Out of My League," and the smash hit "HandClap." Hailed by Parade for his "brilliant composition and performance," singer, songwriter, and record producer Andy Grammer energizes audiences with stomping, stadium-size pop anthems. Best known for his toe-tapping quadruple-platinum single "Honey, I'm Good," the Sports Emmy Award winner and Dancing With the Stars alumnus continues to crank out hits such as "Fresh Eyes," "Keep Your Head Up," and "Don't Give Up On Me." Tickets start at $35.

Ziggy Marley will perform "A Live Tribute To His Father" on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Kresge Auditorium. The son of legendary reggae icon Bob Marley, Marley has carved his own path as a musical pioneer. An eight-time Grammy Award winner, Marley has produced eight studio albums, infusing the reggae genre with elements of funk, blues, and rock in hits like "Tomorrow People," True to Myself," and "Beach in Hawaii." Outside the studio, Marley leverages his skills as a master storyteller and motivational guide to advocate for environmental awareness, self-empowerment, and the transformative power of love. Join the Emmy Award winner, musician, activist, and humanitarian for an evening of music worthy of his family name. Tickets start at $38.

Wilco will be at Kresge Auditorium on Wednesday, August 17. "To see Wilco on stage is to hear the best of the best" (NPR). Throughout the past two-plus decades, the Grammy-Award winning Wilco has been a mainstay in alternative rock, releasing 11 studio albums, generating numerous Billboard hits, and selling out packed shows across the country. The band's latest album, Ode To Joy, presents a unique rhythm track and a minimalist instrumentation, with its extrospective lead single "Love is Everywhere (Beware),"exploring the dual joy and threat of love. Come see the band behind "You Never Know," " I Am Trying to Break Your Heart" and "I Might," that Rolling Stone proclaimed as "America's foremost rock impressionists." Tickets start at $35.

Performing at Kresge Auditorium on Friday, Aug. 19, Grammy- and ACM-nominated Chris Young stands out in the country genre with his distinctive baritone and memorable storytelling. Since signing with RCA Nashville at the age of 20, the multi-platinum artist has amassed nearly five billion career streams and 12 number one hits, 10 as a songwriter. Named one of Billboard's top country artists of the decade, Young performs to capacity crowds around the world with a hit-packed set that highlights his chart-toppers including "Losing Sleep," "Sober Saturday Night," "Think Of You," and "I'm Comin' Over". "Famous Friends" - Young's platinum-certified, multi-week chart-topping song with Kane Brown earned the top spot on Billboard's year-end Country Airplay Songs chart for 2021. Tickets start at $50.

Michigan-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist Joshua Davis will take the stage at Corson Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. As a finalist on Season 8 of NBC's The Voice, Davis captivated the nation with his warm voice, earnest poetic sensibility, and uncanny gift for connecting with audiences. Since then, Davis has churned out an album a year, each a thoughtful dispatch on love, life, change, and growth. After 20 years on the local and national stage, Davis continues to delight audiences with his intimate performances and unique blend of American roots traditions. Tickets start at $28.

The Fab Four will perform on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Kresge Auditorium. Widely regarded as one of the finest Beatles tribute bands, The Fab Four have amazed audiences across the globe with their precise attention to detail and note-for-note renditions. The Emmy Award-winning ensemble traces the beloved band from Liverpool to Let It Be, highlighting every era of the Beatles' remarkable career through costume changes and uncanny performances of classic Beatles hits such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude." Join the Fab Four for The Ultimate Tribute and relive one of the most iconic bands in rock and roll history. Tickets start at $35.

The King's Singers will take the stage at Corson Auditorium on Wednesday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. Internationally renowned for their precise musical craft and British charm, the vocal sextet are global ambassadors for choral excellence. Over the past 50 years, the ensemble has appeared in the world's finest concert halls and earned two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a place in Gramophone's Hall of Fame. The ensemble's diverse repertoire ranges from popular music transcriptions to works commissioned from the greatest composers of our time, including John Tavener, Eric Whitacre, Judith Bingham, and Luciano Berio. Join The King's Singers as they share the joy of singing and the exciting future of music. Tickets are $38.

Current COVID-19 guidelines for patrons are available at interlochen.org/covid-19. All ticket holders will be notified of any changes in COVID-19 policies via email prior to the performance date. COVID-19 vaccinations are highly recommended for eligible visitors.