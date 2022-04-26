Hartland Drama Club Presents Heartwarming Musical Comedy HONK!

Perfect for early Mother's Day gifts, a delightful adaptation of one of the world's most beloved fables comes to Livingston County as Hartland High School Drama Club presents the musical "Honk!" Friday through Sunday, April 22-24, and April 29-May 1, at Hartland High School (HHS), 10635 Dunham Road in Hartland. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 24, at 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 1, at 2:30 p.m.

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story "The Ugly Duckling," with music by George Stiles and book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe, "Honk!" is a heartwarming celebration of what makes us special. The award-winning musical follows the story of Ugly, who looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brother and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother's protective flapping.

Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out that being different is not a bad thing to be.

With its sparkling wit, memorable score and universal message, Hartland Drama Club's production of "Honk!" is sure to captivate audiences of all ages. The talented cast and skilled crews have worked day and night to bring this story of tolerance and acceptance to the community.

According to Artistic Director Scott Usher, Honk! is a show centered on a mother's love for her child that seeks to celebrate our differences and challenge us to embrace them. "I would imagine that everyone has something about themselves that makes them feel different," says Usher. "Most of us have been teased and some of us, sadly, bullied at one time or another for those differences. Honk! is a musical comedy and, despite its strong message of acceptance and motherly love, it is incredibly funny and an absolute delight to experience - making it the perfect early Mother's Day gift for everyone in the entire family."

HHS senior Annah Stang, who plays the role of Lowbutt and is president of Hartland Drama Club, agrees. "This is a show that embodies not only the way we want the world to be, but also how we, as a club, are motivated to appreciate everyone who is 'different.'"

Continuing Hartland Drama Club's tradition of excellence, "Honk!" showcases entertaining dances, choreographed by Karen Whittaker, spectacular vocals, guided by HHS Director of Choirs Bailey Shepherd, and an impressive orchestra pit, rehearsed by HHS Director of Bands Brad Laibly and conducted by Shepherd.

Hatch a plan to attend this touching musical with plenty of heart - you'll be glad you did!

Tickets are available online at www.hartlanddramaclub.com and at the door. Individual tickets purchased in advance are $16 for adults and $14 for students, children and seniors. Tickets purchased at the door are $18 for adults and $16 for students, children and seniors. Group rates are also available.

"HONK!" CAST INCLUDES: David Samson as Ugly; Makenna Usher as Ida; Travis Palmer as Drake; Alayna Miller as Fluff; Jadyn Savage as Beaky; Jimmie Wirt as Billy; Sienna Dietze as Downy; Carmen Pushman as Cat; Sidney Furge (student director) as Maureen and Barnacles; Rachel Mah as Grace, Snowy and Mother Swan; Preston Dixon as Turkey and Father Swan; Lauren Wilhelm as Henrietta; Laurel Comiskey as Jay Bird; Skye Schlueter as Greylag; Makenna Kern as Dot; Christian Primm as Pinkfoot; Sarah Wright as Queenie; Annah Stang as Lowbutt; Tommy Persons as Bullfrog; Ruby Landacre as Penny; and other members of Hartland Drama Club in the talented ensemble.