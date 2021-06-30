'Halal Metropolis' U-M Exhibition Examines Diversity, Narratives Of Detroit's Muslim Community
"Halal Metropolis" is on view until July 17, and was created and curated by artistÂ Osman Khan.
A new exhibition at the University of Michigan Stamps Gallery explores the facts, ficÂtions and imagÂiÂnarÂies of the MusÂlim populations in Detroit and SouthÂeast MichiÂgan as viewed through hisÂtorÂiÂcal research, docÂuÂmenÂtaÂtion of curÂrent conÂdiÂtions and exploÂrations of future desires.
"Halal Metropolis" is on view until July 17, and was created and curated by artist Osman Khan, an associate professor at U-M's Stamps School of Art & Design; photographer Razi Jafri, a graduate student at Stamps; and Sally HowÂell, associate professor of history and director of the Center for Arab American Studies at UM-Dearborn.
According to the creators, "Halal MetropÂoÂlis" alludes to the estabÂlished and growÂing MusÂlim popÂuÂlaÂtion in Detroit and its metro area-one of the largest and most diverse MusÂlim popÂuÂlaÂtions in the U.S.-whose visÂiÂbilÂity is both proÂnounced and extremely present in the city, yet whose narÂraÂtive seems unusuÂally silent in the larger Detroit story.
"This is part of a series of exhibitions we've presented in recent years that looks at the visibility, and in some sense, the invisibility of the Muslim population in our state," said Khan, whose work is also on view as part of the show. "They're very visible, but in the Detroit narrative, they're sort of lost."
The exhiÂbiÂtion blends archival mateÂriÂals, social and politÂiÂcal artiÂfacts, phoÂtogÂraÂphy and art to explore the conÂgruÂent and conÂtraÂdictÂing ideas, aesÂthetÂics and culÂtures workÂing to make the Halal MetropÂoÂlis both a real and imagÂiÂnary entity.
"Often stories about Muslims in America in general are not very nuanced. They're presented as monolithic or single minded," Jafri said. "What we want people to really take away from this exhibition is an understanding of how diverse, multiethnic and multicultural we are-and we also want to highlight how Muslims are inextricable from the cultural fabric and of American history."
The exhibition features works by Amna Asghar, Qais Assali, BGIRL MAMA, Nour BallÂout, Adnan Charara, Kecia Escoe, Parisa Ghaderi, Anthony Keith Giannini, Razi Jafri, Osman Khan, Maamoul Press, Endi Poskovic, Haleem a??"Stringz" Rasul and Reem Taki.
"Halal Metropolis" is preÂsented in partÂnerÂship with the UniÂverÂsity of Michigan-Dearborn's CenÂter for Arab AmerÂiÂcan StudÂies, with supÂport from the Knight FounÂdaÂtion, Doris Duke FounÂdaÂtion, Andy Warhol FounÂdaÂtion for the Visual Arts, El-Hibri FounÂdaÂtion, ComÂmuÂnity FounÂdaÂtion of SE MichiÂgan and MichiÂgan HumanÂiÂties Council.
The Stamps Gallery, operated by the U-M Stamps School of Art & Design, is located at 201 S. Division St. in Ann Arbor. The gallery is free and open to the public, but is currently open by appointment only on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with advance registration.