'Halal Metropolis' U-M Exhibition Examines Diversity, Narratives Of Detroit's Muslim Community

A new exhibition at the University of Michigan Stamps Gallery explores the facts, ficÂ­tions and imagÂ­iÂ­narÂ­ies of the MusÂ­lim populations in Detroit and SouthÂ­east MichiÂ­gan as viewed through hisÂ­torÂ­iÂ­cal research, docÂ­uÂ­menÂ­taÂ­tion of curÂ­rent conÂ­diÂ­tions and exploÂ­rations of future desires.

"Halal Metropolis" is on view until July 17, and was created and curated by artist Osman Khan, an associate professor at U-M's Stamps School of Art & Design; photographer Razi Jafri, a graduate student at Stamps; and Sally HowÂ­ell, associate professor of history and director of the Center for Arab American Studies at UM-Dearborn.

According to the creators, "Halal MetropÂ­oÂ­lis" alludes to the estabÂ­lished and growÂ­ing MusÂ­lim popÂ­uÂ­laÂ­tion in Detroit and its metro area-one of the largest and most diverse MusÂ­lim popÂ­uÂ­laÂ­tions in the U.S.-whose visÂ­iÂ­bilÂ­ity is both proÂ­nounced and extremely present in the city, yet whose narÂ­raÂ­tive seems unusuÂ­ally silent in the larger Detroit story.

"This is part of a series of exhibitions we've presented in recent years that looks at the visibility, and in some sense, the invisibility of the Muslim population in our state," said Khan, whose work is also on view as part of the show. "They're very visible, but in the Detroit narrative, they're sort of lost."

The exhiÂ­biÂ­tion blends archival mateÂ­riÂ­als, social and politÂ­iÂ­cal artiÂ­facts, phoÂ­togÂ­raÂ­phy and art to explore the conÂ­gruÂ­ent and conÂ­traÂ­dictÂ­ing ideas, aesÂ­thetÂ­ics and culÂ­tures workÂ­ing to make the Halal MetropÂ­oÂ­lis both a real and imagÂ­iÂ­nary entity.

"Often stories about Muslims in America in general are not very nuanced. They're presented as monolithic or single minded," Jafri said. "What we want people to really take away from this exhibition is an understanding of how diverse, multiethnic and multicultural we are-and we also want to highlight how Muslims are inextricable from the cultural fabric and of American history."

The exhibition features works by Amna Asghar, Qais Assali, BGIRL MAMA, Nour BallÂ­out, Adnan Charara, Kecia Escoe, Parisa Ghaderi, Anthony Keith Giannini, Razi Jafri, Osman Khan, Maamoul Press, Endi Poskovic, Haleem a??"Stringz" Rasul and Reem Taki.

"Halal Metropolis" is preÂ­sented in partÂ­nerÂ­ship with the UniÂ­verÂ­sity of Michigan-Dearborn's CenÂ­ter for Arab AmerÂ­iÂ­can StudÂ­ies, with supÂ­port from the Knight FounÂ­daÂ­tion, Doris Duke FounÂ­daÂ­tion, Andy Warhol FounÂ­daÂ­tion for the Visual Arts, El-Hibri FounÂ­daÂ­tion, ComÂ­muÂ­nity FounÂ­daÂ­tion of SE MichiÂ­gan and MichiÂ­gan HumanÂ­iÂ­ties Council.

The Stamps Gallery, operated by the U-M Stamps School of Art & Design, is located at 201 S. Division St. in Ann Arbor. The gallery is free and open to the public, but is currently open by appointment only on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with advance registration.