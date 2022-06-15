Great Lakes Center For The Arts Announces Cast & Crew For GODSPELL

The Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor, MI has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Godspell.

Opening June 30, Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden); and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."

This production, developed specifically for the Center, features a company of actors led by Derrick D Truby Jr (Folger Theatre's Merry Wives of Windsor) as Jesus and Ryan Burke (Ford's Theatre's Ragtime, A Christmas Carol, and Freedom's Song) as Judas. Completing the cast are Henry Kristian Cox, Alex De Bard (Olney Theatre Center's AD 16), Robbie Duncan, Lauren Farnell, Caroline Graham, Ella Green, Kaiyla Gross (Signature Theatre's Rent), Christian Montgomery (Signature Theatre's Jesus Christ Superstar), Kylie Clare Smith (Signature Theatre's Assassins), and Carl Williams (National Tour of Three Little Birds).

The Center's Director of Programming Matthew Kacergis (National Tour of Disney's The Little Mermaid) directs the production, with music direction by Helen Hayes Award nominee Marika Countouris, who recently served as Associate Conductor for the 2022 Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in DC. Additional members of the creative team include Jordana Abrenica (Sound Designer), Megan Bunn (Associate Director), Abby Cohen (Associate Producer) Tony Cisek (Scenic Designer), Jason Dearing (Props Master), Max Doolittle (Lighting Designer), Moyenda Kulemeka (Costume Designer), Jenna Place (Casting and Original Production Concept) and Rick Westerkamp (Choreographer). The production is stage-managed by Taylor Kiechlin with Carrie Edick as Assistant Stage Manager.

Michael M. Kaiser, President Emeritus of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, serves as the Center's Artistic Director.

Godspell opens on Thursday, June 30 at 8:00PM with additional performances Friday, July 1 at 8:00PM, and Saturday, July 2 at 2:00PM and 8:00PM. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.GreatLakesCFA.org, call the Box Office at 231.439.2610, or email tickets@greatlakescfa.org.

Patrons can purchase tickets to both Godspell and Tuesdays With Morrie and receive 15% off with the Theater at the Center promotion.

Discounted tickets are available to young patrons. Anyone under 35 can use code 35UNDER35 at checkout for $35 seats. Anyone under 25 can text "TIX" to 844-319-5794 for the chance at discounted or underwritten complimentary seats.