Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Welcomes New Director Of Marketing And Engagement

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre officially welcomed a new member to their team today, as Grand Rapids native Ben Greene joined the Theatre as their Director of Marketing and Engagement.

Greene comes to Civic Theatre from the Michigan House of Representatives, where he spent the last seven years working for several West Michigan legislators, including former State Representative Chris Afendoulis and now-State Senator Peter MacGregor. In addition to his service in the Michigan Legislature, Ben has worked on or consulted with many political and philanthropic campaigns, both in West Michigan and across the state.

"We are pleased to welcome Ben to the team here at the Civic Theatre," said Civic Theatre Executive Director Bruce Tinker. "His extensive knowledge of communications, messaging, and development combined with his passion for our community and the theatre will serve our organization well in the years to come."

The Director of Marketing and Engagement is a re-imagined position at the Theatre which replaces the position of Director of Development and Community Relations. In this role, Greene will work with a team of staff members to grow the Civic Theatre's audience and cultivate relationships with current and potential donors who support the theatre's mission.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Civic Theatre and help carry on this organization's incredible legacy in Grand Rapids," Greene said. "As someone who loves the arts and live theatre, I know what an integral role Civic Theatre plays in our community's history and culture. I am eager to help advance our mission and implement our vision for the future."

In addition to his work in Lansing, Greene was elected to the Plainfield Charter Township Board of Trustees in 2016 and is currently serving his first term. He attended Forest Hills Eastern High School and Central Michigan University, where he studied political science. He is a parishioner at the Basilica of St. Adalbert in Grand Rapids, where he is active in music ministry and the Knights of Columbus. He and his fiancée, Taylor, reside in Plainfield Township.





