Go Comedy! Improv Theater to Host 3rd Annual RUN FOR LAUGHS

Go Comedy! Improv Theater is excited to host the third annual Run For Laughs June 11th in addition to its regular weekend performances of The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown and Weekend Finale. Registration and tickets are available now at gocomedy.net. Performance details and health & safety protocols follow below.

Third Annual Run For Laughs

In 2020, after the global pandemic closed all entertainment venues, the Go Comedy! Improv community banded together in support of each other and of Go Comedy! After a successful virtual run they repeated the event in 2021 with both in-person and virtual runs. Now that Go Comedy! has successfully reopened, Run For Laughs will continue as both an in-person and virtual event raising funds for three organizations in Metro Detroit.

Registration is now open for the in-person Run For Laughs taking place at Go Comedy! Improv Theatre in Ferndale on Saturday, June 11th at 9:00am. Participants can sign up for a 10k, 5k, and 1 Mile run that starts and ends at Go Comedy! Pre and Post-run activities are being planned. In-person participants are welcome to walk, run or bike and can bring strollers and dogs on leashes for this event.

For those who wish to participate virtually from around Detroit, or across the globe, virtual race options are available for runners, bikers, and even "couch potatoes." Virtual participants set their own course around their neighborhood, park, back yard, living room, or even a Kroger, and keep the fun going until the event concludes at 1:00pm. Participants will share their progress, costumes, and more online with the hashtag #GoRunForLaughs. Run For Laughs is a self-timed run with time submissions open until June 30th online.

There are eight levels of support that participants can choose.

In Person Event:

10K Run - $40

5K Run - $35

1 Mile Run - $35

Virtual Options

The Banana Split - $50

10K Virtual - $40

5K Virtual - $35

1 Mile Virtual - $35

Each $35+ registration includes a Run for Laughs t-shirt and race bib.

Proceeds from this year's event will benefit three great organizations: Affirmations, Common Ground, and The Detroit Creativity Project. These three organization align with the Run For Laughs mission to support mental health awareness, inclusion and community. For those wishing to support Run For Laughs as "Couch Potatoes," a Donation link is available on the race registration page to support one of these great charities as a part of Run For Laughs.

Registration, and a link to donate, is available now for all levels at GoComedy.net.

Local businesses and community organizations are welcome to join the fun with a Run For Laughs sponsorship. Interested businesses should contact Natalie Roxas at YesAndYogiGirl@gmail.com.

Shows at Go Comedy!

Go Comedy! Improv Theater is open for performances Friday-Sunday evenings with special performances on Thursday, May 19 and 26. Tickets for all Go Comedy! shows are available online at GoComedy.net. Guests attending performances must provide proof of full Covid-19 Vaccination and wear a mask while not actively eating or drinking. Go Comedy! continues to operate at a reduced capacity, seating only one party per table, so tickets for performances may sell out quickly.

Go Comedy! All Star Showdown

The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown has been Go Comedy!'s weekend anchor show since opening its doors in the fall of 2008. A highly interactive improvised game show one part "Whose Line is it Anyway," and one part "Match Game PM". The audience can be as involved as they want to, but aren't picked on. The game show features a series of short improv games, challenges and more. Improvisers play for audience members who win prizes when their team wins! The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown plays Friday & Saturday nights at 7:30pm and 10:00pm. Tickets are $20.

Name This Show

A FREE long-form improvised show featuring the cast of the Friday or Saturday night shows. Immediately after the 10:00 PM show on Friday & Saturday evenings.

The Weekend Finale

Formerly known as The Sunday Buffet, four local improv troupes perform! The show is opened by the Go Comedy! Launch Group, Da Bureau, and headlined by Detroit-improv fan favorites, Forever Fifteen. After the performances, guests can stay and play in Fresh Sauce: Go Comedy!'s free, open improv jam! The Weekend Finale plays every Sunday evening at 7:00pm. Tickets are $10.

Let's Just Say...

An evening of storytelling from various Detroit artists. True stories, vulnerable storytellers, heartwarming anecdotes, cheap drinks, big laughs. Let's just say it'll be a good time. The June performance of Let's Just Say will take place on Thursday, June 16 at 7:30pm Tickets are $10.

I Ain't No Joke

A blend of improv and standup, brought to you by the team behind REPRESENT! Local standups perform, and a cast of improvisers performs based on the standup's material. Thursday, June 23 at 7:30pm Tickets are $10.

In the fall of 2008 the former Ferndale Secretary of State office was transformed into Go Comedy! Improv Theater - a catalyst for hundreds of original shows, a robust improv academy, and an incubator for innovation, inspiration and integrity. Founded by Pj Jacokes, Tommy LeRoy, Chris DiAngelo, and Gerald Knight, The improv theater has become a home for hundreds of improvisers and artists, as well as a world-renown generator of original comedies and more.

Go Comedy! Improv Theater is located at 261 East Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, MI 48220. For 13 years, Go Comedy! has offered the finest in improv and sketch comedy, Go U! The Improv Academy training center, road shows, classes and workshops for private parties, corporations and schools, and now - Digi-Go online Comedy Content.