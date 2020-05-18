Go Comedy Goes Digital, Announces Virtual Fun Run May 30

Go Comedy! Improv Theater announces that it has launched its digital format, Digi-Go to continue producing improvised, written, and original comedy during this period of social distancing and the closure of theaters across the nation. In addition, the theater is excited to announce its first Virtual Run For Laughs Event May 30th.

Digi-Go For more than 11 years, Go Comedy! has been producing award-winning original sketch comedy and improvisation at 261 E Nine Mile in Ferndale. With an open-ended close of theaters and gatherings of 10 or more people in Michigan, the creative team at Go Comedy! is following the lead of creative artists everywhere, exploring how the art of improvisation and sketch comedy can thrive in an online space by launching Digi-Go.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to reconnect with our audience in a new and exciting way. Being a theater, we know we're going to be one of the last businesses to get back to normal, as such, we wanted to give our talented performers a platform to do what they do best and give our audience a fun distraction that we all need right now."

At this time, digital content available at gocomedy.net includes:

Hot Takes with Tim Kay, a weekly recap of some of the biggest and strangest headlines curated by the Hot Takes Team and hosted each week by Tim K.

True Colors: Between The Lines, a bi-monthly show featuring LGTBQ members of Go Comedy!'s resident company and a staff writer for Between The Lines, Michigan's oldest publication focusing on the LGBTQ community. Each episode features an interview with a Between The Lines writer discussing issues in the latest publication followed by the improviser's takes on the issues with improvised scenes based on the interview and discussions.

The Steamed Hams Variety Hour The Steamed Hams Variety Hour is an exciting exhibition of talent, feats, goofs, and schadenfreude. Hosted and assembled by Alex Bergmans & Shawn Golden, this fully original show features a thrilling lineup of acts designed to evoke feelings and reactions you have never dared to dream.

The 10x10 Album Challenge This month, a group of Go Comedy! writers and musicians have collaborated remotely to create two 10-track comedy albums; a series of original comedy sketches, and 10 original comedy songs. All of the tracks on each album are inspired by suggestions from our community. Both albums will be available for purchase on Friday May 22nd at https://gocomedy.bandcamp.com/

Digi-Bits Tournament Sketch wrtiers, comedians, videographers, improvisers, DIYers & people who are looking for an online creative outlet are welcome to participate in the Digi-Bits online tournament! Each week four teams will create original digital content based on a new challenge. Visitors to the GoComedy.net website will vote for which team's submission they like best. Teams can sign up to enter at facebook.com/gocomedy.

More digital content is in the works including short films from Resident Artists and students, as well as live streaming improvised jams and shows.

At this time, Digi-Go content is available for free with an option for fans to purchase digital tickets in support of the theatre and artists.

Virtual Run For Laughs Go Comedy! has announced it's first ever Virtual Run For Laughs event on Saturday, May 30th. Join fans of comedy everywhere and unite across the miles, or across the street, for a run/walk/bike/sit-on-your-couch event in support of Go Comedy! Improv Theatre and its artists.

Beginning at 10:30am on Saturday, May 30th, the Virtual Run For Laughs will feature a live feed from its Go Comedy! hosts with warm up activities, comedy and more. At 11am the Run begins. Participants set their own course around their neighborhood, park, back yard, or living room and keep the fun going until the event concludes at 2pm with an online closing ceremony. Participants will be checking in virtually to share their progress, costumes, and more. Serious runners can track their time and check it against others, while casual walkers, bikers and couch potatoes can just have fun along the way.

Registration is available in two levels. Those who wish to do a 1 mile fun run, 5k run, or bike ride of their choosing can register for $20. Runners who are up for a 10K can register for $30. And Go Comedy! fans who want to join the fun, but not run the run can support participants with a $5 Couch Potato ticket.

To register for the Vitural Run For Laughs or for more information, visit gocomedy.net/buy-tickets and click through to the Virtual Run For Laughs page. Go Comedy! Improv Theater In the fall of 2008 the former Ferndale Secretary of State office was transformed into Go Comedy! Improv Theater - a catalyst for hundreds of original shows, a robust improv academy, and an incubator for innovation, inspiration and integrity. Founded by Pj Jacokes, Tommy LeRoy, Chris DiAngelo, and Gerald Knight, The improv theater has become a home for hundreds of improvisers and artists, as well as a world-renown generator of original comedies and more. Jacokes, LeRoy, and DiAngelo had been working together and improvising for nearly a decade when Gerald Knight approached them with a plan to financially bring their dreams to life. A little over a year later, the four successfully opened their dream - a Detroit area home for improv, comedy and artists.

Go Comedy! Improv Theater is located at 261 East Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, MI 48220. For 12 years, Go Comedy! has offered the finest in improv and sketch comedy, Go U! The Improv Academy training center, road shows, classes and workshops for private parties, corporations and schools, and now - Digi-Go online Comedy Content. For more information, call (248) 327-0575; visit www.gocomedy.net or e-mail Pj Jacokes at pj@gocomedy.net.

